Northwestern dominates in first pool play match at NAIA tournament

SIOUX CITY -- If there was any doubt about Anna Wedel’s injury status, she put an end to it right away in Northwestern’s first pool play match.

Wedel put down her first attack attempt for a kill to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead early against Martin Methodist.

That was only a small part of what was an offensive clinic put on by Northwestern in their NAIA national tournament match at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders had six players with at least two kills in the first set in a 25-13 win and Northwestern’s offense didn’t let up, hitting .380 for the match.

The Red Raiders completed the sweep with 25-13, 25-10 wins in the second and third set, respectively.

“It was a good start for us. Our girls were just comping at the bit to play. It’s been three weeks, they were definitely ready to get going again,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “The girls just wanted to play well. We’ve had some good practices lately. It was good to see them perform at a high level.”