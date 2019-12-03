Northwestern dominates in first pool play match

Northwestern setter Lacey Wacker, who finished with 41 digs, said the team saw the action throughout the day and wanted to come away with a clean win.

“We wanted to stay on schedule. Our game was supposed to start at 6:30 and here we are (starting at 8:00),” Wacker said. “We just wanted to come out, play our game and play hard. I think when we are in a rhythm, it is really hard (to slow us down).”

Five Northwestern players finished with at least five kills, led by Wedel’s 14 kills, which came on 22 attacks as she hit .636.

“It’s good to have her back,” Van Den Bosch said. “She was so excited to play again. She’s such a hard worker and wants it for her and her teammates. She wanted to be out there for everyone.”

A.J. Kacmarynski followed with 10 kills on .346 hitting. Makenzie Fink added eight kills and Emily Van Ginkel and Bekah Horstman each had five kills.

“A.J. played really well tonight. I thought it was one of her best games. She was really attacking high and physical,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought Lacey ran a good offense tonight. We are going to see bigger blocks coming up which will make a difference, but a good night for us.”