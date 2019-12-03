Northwestern dominates in first pool play match

SIOUX CITY -- If there was any doubt about Anna Wedel’s injury status, she put an end to it right away in Northwestern’s first pool play match.
Wedel put down her first attack attempt for a kill to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead early against Martin Methodist.
That was only a small part of what was an offensive clinic put on by Northwestern in their NAIA national tournament match at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders had six players with at least two kills in the first set in a 25-13 win and Northwestern’s offense didn’t let up, hitting .380 for the match.
The Red Raiders completed the sweep with 25-13, 25-10 wins in the second and third set, respectively.
“It was a good start for us. Our girls were just comping at the bit to play. It’s been three weeks, they were definitely ready to get going again,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “The girls just wanted to play well. We’ve had some good practices lately. It was good to see them perform at a high level.”
It was one of the few rare dominant outings on the first day of the tournament on Tuesday. It was only the fourth sweep of the day going into the late matches as some of the top seeds struggled to either dug themselves a hole or allowed the lower-seeded teams to stick around.
Northwestern setter Lacey Wacker, who finished with 41 digs, said the team saw the action throughout the day and wanted to come away with a clean win.
“We wanted to stay on schedule. Our game was supposed to start at 6:30 and here we are (starting at 8:00),” Wacker said. “We just wanted to come out, play our game and play hard. I think when we are in a rhythm, it is really hard (to slow us down).”
Five Northwestern players finished with at least five kills, led by Wedel’s 14 kills, which came on 22 attacks as she hit .636.
“It’s good to have her back,” Van Den Bosch said. “She was so excited to play again. She’s such a hard worker and wants it for her and her teammates. She wanted to be out there for everyone.”
A.J. Kacmarynski followed with 10 kills on .346 hitting. Makenzie Fink added eight kills and Emily Van Ginkel and Bekah Horstman each had five kills.
“A.J. played really well tonight. I thought it was one of her best games. She was really attacking high and physical,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought Lacey ran a good offense tonight. We are going to see bigger blocks coming up which will make a difference, but a good night for us.”
It wasn’t just Northwestern’s offense, either. The Red Raiders made sure Martin Methodist couldn’t find a spot on the floor as the Redhawks had more errors (22) than kills (20) thanks in part to the 63 digs Northwestern had as a team.
Wedel finished with a team-high 18 and libero Emily Strasser added 10 digs. Six players had at least six digs for the Red Raiders.
“The back row play was good. We covered everything well and got the ball up to me so I didn’t have to run around a lot,” Wacker said.
While Northwestern didn’t have a single solo block, the Red Raiders finished with 16 block assists, giving them eight total blocks in the match. Fink led the team with four block assists and Van Ginkel had three. Six players had at least two block assists.
“It was a good night for us. The GPAC prepares you. There are a lot of good players so you see a lot,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought blocking and our digging tonight was really good.”
Northwestern returns to the court on Wednesday for its second pool play match, this time against Lawrence Tech at 6 p.m.