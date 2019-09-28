ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A pattern developed early and continued throughout a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game at DeValois Field here Saturday.
Northwestern’s defense was air-tight against Jamestown and the high-powered offense took advantage in a 45-6 homecoming victory on Korver Field.
The NAIA eighth-ranked Red Raiders remained unbeaten in four games while continuing to impress on both sides of the football.
Jacob Kalogonis rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and the Northwestern defense put the clamps on winless Jamestown.
“In the first quarter the defense did a really good job of setting up our offense to be successful and the offense capitalized on all the opportunities we had,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “We had a lot of short fields in the first quarter and were able to take advantage of that.”
Northwestern scored on its first four possessions, three of those after the defense forced three-and-outs.
Kalogonis, who rushed for 79 yards in the first half, had scoring runs of 11 and 1 yards before intermission. The senior from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, then raced 70 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
He toted the pigskin 18 times and surpassed 100 yards for the third time in four games this season.
“Our defense has done an incredible job but I don’t think we’ve fulfilled our potential on offense and we still put up good points,” Kalogonis said. “That just shows how scary we are going to be when we get there.”
Kalogonis and the rest of the first team offense playing sparingly in the second half. Northwestern had a 45-0 lead at the end of the third quarter and Jamestown’s offense gained most of its yards against back-ups.
Northwestern freshman Michael Storey (Spencer, Iowa) made a leaping grab of an 18-yard pass from Tyson Kooima for the third touchdown and Braxton Williams booted a 34-yard field goal before intermission.
Jamestown had only one substantial drive in the first half, but turned it over on downs at the Northwestern 33. The Jimmies managed only 65 yards in the opening two stanzas.
Kooima and Cade Moser connected for a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Moser hauled in a 39-yarder to set up a 4-yard TD on the first series of the second half, then broke open for the longest scoring play of the game, a 72-yarder, for Northwestern’s final points.
After that, Kooima -- who passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns -- and the rest of the starting offense took the rest of the game off.
“The thing I love about our guys is this is a really hungry group,” McCarty said. “Even in a game like this they go in and watch film and find what they need to work on and really get after it. They play and practice with a purpose and it’s a fun group to work with.
“We have a lot of experience back on both sides of the ball and some guys who have played in big games. They understand what it takes and have some lofty goals and definitely push each other and feed off each other.”
Jamestown (0-4, 0-3 in GPAC) averted a shutout by scoring with six minutes remaining. The Jimmies, though, managed just 198 total yards.
“We’re just trying to play with high energy and do our jobs,” senior linebacker Tanner Machacek said. “The offense builds us up and we try and build them up and it’s been working so far.”
Machacek, who played at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, charted a team-high nine tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss.
Northwestern (4-0, 3-0) heads into its bye week as one of just two GPAC teams ranked in the national poll. The other is top-ranked and defending national champion Morningside, which pays a visit here in the final game of the regular season Nov. 16.