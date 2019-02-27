SIOUX CITY -- It was a banner day for the Northwestern and Dordt women's basketball team and four other Great Plains Athletic Conference programs. It's the first time Dordt has ever qualified for the NAIA D-II national tournament.
Six GPAC teams were selected to participate in the NAIA D-II women's basketball tournament, which is hosted at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City from March 6-12, and the GPAC All-Conference teams were announced on Wednesday.
Northwestern, which is 26-4 this season and were the runner-up in the GPAC regular season, earned a No. 4 seed overall (No. 1 seed in the Cramer bracket) and plays Olivet Nazarene, a No. 8 seed, in the first round on Thursday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m. The Red Raiders have won five national titles with the last one coming in 2012.
"I think it's a reflection of the whole year and our ladies playing together and accomplishing what they have throughout the season," Northwestern coach Chris Yaw said. "As we know, playing in our conference is very challenging. To go through that schedule and have the success that we've had that seasons you and puts you in a place where you are able to continue to play."
Even though the Red Raiders received a top-four overall seed, Yaw and the team only has its focus on Olivet Nazarene right now.
"We approach the season, whether it's the first week or two weeks ago, one game at a time and one day at a time," Yaw said. "Our goal is to get better each time that we play. I certainly enjoy our team and like what they do together but it's no advantage to think ahead. We will prepare ourselves for Olivet Nazarene and get ready for them.
Northwestern's Kassidy De Jong, a senior forward was selected as a first-team All-GPAC player. De Jong averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Teammate senior forward Darbi Gustafson was also a first-team GPAC selection after averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Northwestern senior Haley Birks was named to the GPAC second team and Sammy Blum and Anna Kiel were honorable mentions.
Dordt goes into the tournament with a 20-11 record and earlier on Tuesday, first-year head coach Bill Harmsen was named the GPAC women's coach of the season. Dordt, a No. 4 seed, plays IU Northwest in the first round on Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Harmen led a quick turnaround for the Defenders. Last season Dordt was 14-17 overall and 8-12 in the GPAC. The Defenders finished in fourth place in the GPAC this season with a 13-9 record and won six more games this season overall. It's the first winning season for Dordt since the 2012-13 season when the Defenders went 16-15. It's the most wins for Dordt since the 2009-10 season when the Defenders won 19 games.
Dordt sophomore forward Erika Feenstra was named the all-GPAC first team. She averaged 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Dordt juniors Rachel Evavold and Annie Rhinesmith were both all-GPAC second-team selections and Kenzie Bousema was an honorable mention.
Morningside was selected for the NAIA national tournament with a 19-12 overall record. The Mustangs are a No. 6 seed and they play Antelope Valley in the first round on Wednesday, March 6 at 8:45 p.m. Morningside has won four national titles with the last one coming in 2015.
Morningside sophomore guard Sierra Mitchell was named the all-GPAC first team. Mitchell hit 103 3-pointers and averaged 16.5 points and 1.3 steals per game.
Morningside's Sydney Hupp was an all-GPAC second team selection.
Other GPAC schools that were selected were Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan and Hastings. Concordia, which won the GPAC regular season and tournament titles, earned a No. 1 seed overall with a 30-3 record and plays Wilberforce, an eight-seed, in the first round on Wednesday, March 6, at noon.
Concordia's Philly Lammers was named the GPAC women's basketball player of the year after averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season for the top-ranked Bulldogs.
Dakota Wesleyan, the defending national champion, earned a No. 3 seed overall with a 28-5 record and plays St. Thomas, a No. 8 seed, in the first round on Thursday, March 7, at noon. Hastings made the tournament with a 19-12 record and is a No. 3 seed and plays Aquinas in the first round on Thursday, March 7, at 5:15 p.m.
Briar Cliff's Taylor Wagner was named to the all-GPAC second team and Alyssa Carley was an honorable mention.