Northwestern earns three GPAC volleyball awards

SIOUX CITY -- After going undefeated in Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season play, the Northwestern volleyball team earned three the postseason awards.

Northwestern's Anna Wedel was selected as the GPAC Player of the Year, Northwestern's Lacey Wacker was named the GPAC Setter of the Year and Kyle Van Den Bosch was named the GPAC Coach of the Year.

Midland's Taliyah Flores was named the libero of the year and Concordia's Camryn Opfer was named the freshman of the year.

Joining Wedel and Wacker, both juniors, on the GPAC first team was junior teammate Makenzie Fink, a right-side hitter, and junior outside hitter A.J. Kacmarynski.

Morningside senior middle blocker Emma Gerber was named to the first team and Dordt senior middle blocker Ally Krommendyk was as well.

Northwestern sophomore middle blocker Bekah Horstman and Northwestern junior middle blocker Emily Van Ginkel were both named tot he second team. Morningside sophomore libero Kayla Harris and Morningside junior outside hitter Krista Zenk were both second-team selections as was Dordt sophomore outside hitter Karsyn Winterfeld and Briar Cliff senior middle blocker Grace Whitlaw.

Northwestern's Emily Strasser and Ann Pater were both honorable mentions as were Briar Cliff's Victoria Gonzalez and Delaney Meyer, Dordt's Jessie DeJager, Hannah Connelly and Megan Raszler and Morningside's Caitlin Makovicka.

