Northwestern ends Mount Marty's surprise playoff run, wins GPAC men's tournament championship

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s surprise run through the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament came to an end here Tuesday night.

Northwestern downed the eighth-seeded Lancers 73-57 in the championship game at a sold-out Bultman Center, earning an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.

Mount Marty had reached the finals with victories at top-seeded and regular season champion Morningside and No. 4 seed Dakota Wesleyan.

However, the Lancers got a heavy dose of Northwestern freshman standout Alex Van Kalsbeek and the Red Raiders pulled away in the second half.

Van Kalsbeek – a strong candidate for not only GPAC freshman of the year but also player of the year – scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

The rugged 6-foot-6 post from MOC-Floyd Valley High School was 9-for-10 from the field. When he was being double-teamed for most of the first half, he found open teammates, finishing with seven assists.

“They were bringing a double the whole first half and we just kind of figured out how to stop that,” Van Kalsbeek said. “We came out the second half with the score zero-zero and started over.”