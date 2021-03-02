Northwestern ends Mount Marty's surprise playoff run, wins GPAC men's tournament championship

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s surprise run through the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament came to an end here Tuesday night.
Northwestern downed the eighth-seeded Lancers 73-57 in the championship game at a sold-out Bultman Center, earning an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
Mount Marty had reached the finals with victories at top-seeded and regular season champion Morningside and No. 4 seed Dakota Wesleyan.
However, the Lancers got a heavy dose of Northwestern freshman standout Alex Van Kalsbeek and the Red Raiders pulled away in the second half.
Van Kalsbeek – a strong candidate for not only GPAC freshman of the year but also player of the year – scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
The rugged 6-foot-6 post from MOC-Floyd Valley High School was 9-for-10 from the field. When he was being double-teamed for most of the first half, he found open teammates, finishing with seven assists.
“They were bringing a double the whole first half and we just kind of figured out how to stop that,” Van Kalsbeek said. “We came out the second half with the score zero-zero and started over.”
Northwestern clung to a 37-34 halftime lead, but began feeding Van Kalsbeek early and often in the second half. He responded by scoring 12 points in a 14-2 run in the first eight minutes, producing a 51-36 Red Raider advantage.
It was downhill from there for Northwestern, which won its 13th straight game and improved to 23-5 overall. The Red Raiders claimed their sixth GPAC tournament title – the most by any school – and their first since 2017.
Senior guards Isaac Heyer (14) and Jay Small (11) combined for 25 points, while Craig Sterk also tallied 11 points.
It was Van Kalsbeek, though, who stole the show. He averages 20.9 points and shoots 74 percent from the field and on Tuesday broke a long-standing school record.
Van Kalsbeek established a new freshman scoring record, upping his season total to 586 points. The eclipsed the old mark of 574 set by Jim Woudstra in 1971.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work in the off-season, a lot of lifting and just mentality,” Van Kalsbeek said. “My teammates are awesome. They know how to play with me and it’s fun giving them the ball, because all of them can shoot.”
Northwestern shot 55 percent from the field and was 10 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Small, a Hinton, Iowa, product, tacked on six rebounds and six assists.
“This was a fun game to play in,” Small said. “The Bultman was rocking tonight and it feels good to hoist up that trophy and cut down the net.”
Mount Marty, which closed its season at 11-17, stayed close the entire first half but once Van Kalsbeek got untracked, couldn’t make up enough ground.
Elijah Pappas paced the Lancers with 20 points while Sioux City native Jailen Billings scored 19 points.
“I thought we closed the first half really strong,” Northwestern Coach Kris Korver said. “We got some momentum and gained some confidence going into the half. In the second half our guys really executed. We took better care of the ball, got it to the right hands.
“I think the freshman (Van Kalsbeek) is arguably the player of the year in the league. I thought our guys did a great job of playing together, not trying to do too much. They got the ball to Alex and he was a load tonight.”
Van Kalsbeek scored on a variety of shots, including a couple of monster dunks during the early second-half surge.
The Red Raiders are without second-leading scorer Trent Hilbrands, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the regular season finale against Morningside.
Hilbrands, a senior from Remsen, Iowa (Le Mars High School), averaged 16 points per game and had made 75 3-pointers, tops in the GPAC.
Junior Grant DeMeulenaere started in his place and contributed nine points. Northwestern also lost senior Keegan Van Egdorn to a knee injury earlier this season.
“I feel really bad for Keegan and Trent, those are two great Raiders,” said Korver, who has guided 15 teams to the national tournament in his 21 seasons as head coach. “Adversity, though, is a chance to show off. We stared it in the eye, didn’t make any excuses and got it done.”
The opening round for the national tournament will be March 12-13 at eight different sites. The NAIA has scheduled a selection show for Thursday at 7 p.m., when pairings and location assignments will be revealed.