Northwestern faces Saint Xavier in first round

Northwestern is coming off a loss, but it might have been the best preparation for the Red Raiders when they open the NAIA playoffs at home on Saturday at noon against Saint Xavier (Illinois).

Not many teams get a top-five matchup before the first round of the playoffs but Northwestern did as the Red Raiders hosted top-ranked and the defending national champions Morningside last week.

Northwestern even had a lead against Morningside but the Mustangs put together a key third quarter as the Red Raiders lost 37-27. It was the first loss of the season for Northwestern, which fell to No. 8 in the poll.

While it was a loss, Northwestern coach Matt McCarty was happy to play that game right before the playoffs.

“It’s the most we’ve been pushed this season, and yeah, it was a loss but it allows us to go and look at the things we need to work on,” McCarty said. “It’s good preparation for the playoffs where you see great teams every week.”

One area McCarty feels the team needs to work on is finishing drives. The Red Raiders had 485 yards of total offense against Morningside but only had 13 points going into the fourth quarter. Northwestern did score 14 points in the final quarter, but Morningside had already built a double-digit lead.

