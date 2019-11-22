Northwestern faces Saint Xavier in first round

Northwestern is coming off a loss, but it might have been the best preparation for the Red Raiders when they open the NAIA playoffs at home on Saturday at noon against Saint Xavier (Illinois).
Not many teams get a top-five matchup before the first round of the playoffs but Northwestern did as the Red Raiders hosted top-ranked and the defending national champions Morningside last week.
Northwestern even had a lead against Morningside but the Mustangs put together a key third quarter as the Red Raiders lost 37-27. It was the first loss of the season for Northwestern, which fell to No. 8 in the poll.
While it was a loss, Northwestern coach Matt McCarty was happy to play that game right before the playoffs.
“It’s the most we’ve been pushed this season, and yeah, it was a loss but it allows us to go and look at the things we need to work on,” McCarty said. “It’s good preparation for the playoffs where you see great teams every week.”
One area McCarty feels the team needs to work on is finishing drives. The Red Raiders had 485 yards of total offense against Morningside but only had 13 points going into the fourth quarter. Northwestern did score 14 points in the final quarter, but Morningside had already built a double-digit lead.
The Red Raiders had a couple of turnovers in Morningside territory, too, that could’ve helped them add on to the lead they had in the first half.
“We were able to move the ball well which was nice but we have to be able to finish those drives against good teams,” McCarty said.
Having Jacob Kalogonis back for a second straight week should help. The senior running back missed a number of weeks with an injury but returned against Morningside. He finished with 14 carries for 78 yards and had one catch for 10 yards.
Kalagonis has 768 yards on the season on only 126 carries, a 6.1 yards per carry average.
“Jake is such an explosive player for us,” McCarty said.
Saint Xavier went 6-0 in the Mid-States Football Midwest League and is 8-2 overall.
Quarterback Alex Martinez leads Saint Xavier’s offense with 3,220 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. He’s completed 64.3 percent of his passes. Harold Davis has 58 receptions for 836 yards and 11 touchdowns and Nick Czeszewski has 57 receptions for 829 yards and six touchdowns.
Northwestern is fourth in the nation with only 147.3 passing yards allowed per game and are fifth in scoring defense, allowing only 12.9 points per game.