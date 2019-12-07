Northwestern falls just short in NAIA quarterfinal against Jamestown

SIOUX CITY -- Even though Northwestern was the No. 2 seed coming into the NAIA national tournament, the Red Raiders overcame a good amount of adversity to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.
Without their second-leading attacker Makenzie Fink and their top-hitter Anna Wedel playing with a stress fracture in her foot, the Red Raiders were still able to push No. 8 Jamestown in all four sets late Friday night.
But this time, the Red Raiders weren’t able to come out on the right side of the scoring late in the sets.
Jamestown went on a 4-0 run late in the first set to claim a 25-23 victory and another 4-0 run ended the second set in favor of the Jimmies 25-20.
Jamestown tried to put together another late run in the third set but this time Northwestern kept the match alive with a 29-27 victory.
Northwestern almost forced a fifth set in the highly-competitive quarterfinal but a 3-0 run by Jamestown gave the Jimmies the 26-24 fourth set win and sent them to Saturday morning’s semifinals. It’s the first trip to the semifinals for any sport in Jamestown’s history.
The entire match was close and Jamestown was a little better at pulling out points in the 20’s in most of the sets, which was the difference in the match.
“I thought we played pretty well. We didn’t start super great again but once we started competing, I thought it was really good,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “I thought overall, (Jamestown) served better and they passed. This game comes down to a lot of that, serve and pass and they were just in system more than we were. That’s probably what led to not being as good in the 20’s.”
The Red Raiders were powered by Wedel, one of the best attackers in the nation. Even with a stress fracture in her foot, Wedel went up for 64 attacks in the match. Only one other player in the match - Jamestown’s Isabell Wedell - had more than 30 attacks.
Out of the 64 attacks, Wedel only had five errors and she finished with 29 kills, a career-high, as she hit .375.
“I thought Anna was really special up front,” Van Den Bosch said. “(Setter) Lacey (Wacker) found her and found a great rhythm. Twenty-nine kills on one leg, people will be talking about that for a long time.”
Wedel helped keep Northwestern alive with her offense and Emily Strasser led a collectively strong effort by the back row. Jamestown hit .242 but the number would’ve been higher if not for 83 digs by the Red Raiders.
Strasser led the way with 22 digs. Wacker had 13 digs and Bri Kleinwolterink and Ann Pater each had 10.
“I thought Strasser had a great tournament,” Van Den Bosch said. “Twenty-two digs is a lot of digs and she made a lot of elite digs where she was digging outside of her body.”
Jessica Harald, filling in for Fink, had nine kills. Emily Van Ginkel had eight kills and five block assists and Bekah Horstman had seven kills. Wacker finished with 51 assists.
Northwestern was down 16-10 in the first set. The Red Raiders went on a 13-5 run to take the lead at 23-21 but Jamestown countered with a 4-0 run to win 25-23.
Jamestown had a slight 12-9 lead but Northwestern later tied it at 18. Jamestown won seven of the next nine points for the 25-20 victory.
Northwestern had a 24-21 lead in the third set but Jamestown made a late push and was up 25-24 but Northwestern kept the set alive. Back-to-back kills by Wedel and a kill by Van Ginkel gave the Red Raiders a 29-27 victory.
The Red Raiders were up 19-15 in the fourth set but Jamestown went on a 7-2 run to go up 22-21. Northwestern won the next two points and later went up 24-23 but Jamestown ended the match with three straight points to win 26-24.
The match might have Northwestern thinking what if since the Red Raiders were a couple of points short here and there in the quarterfinal match but Van Den Bosch said his team handled the adversity from this week in the best way possible despite the close loss.
“When you come up two points short in a couple of sets, there’s always a couple of things that you wish you would’ve done a little bit differently,” Van Den Bosch said. “That’s the game, that’s life. This was a competitive group we had. We had a lot of curveballs thrown at them this week and they handled it like champs. They gritted through it.
“We could’ve died in the third set I thought but they just kept fighting and kept fighting. We are proud of this team, Northwestern is proud of this team and our girls will hang their heads high.”
Northwestern ends the season with a 32-2 record and the Red Raiders were ranked No. 1 at one point this season, so the Red Raiders fell two round shy of playing for a national title.
But Van Den Bosch said it was a special year and the Red Raiders return basically its whole team next season.
“It was a special year and a group that we really enjoy,” Van Den Bosch said. “Unless you are the national champions, you always want to go a little further. But it was a special run and I thought the kids that came in and played for us performed really well. Nothing to hang our heads on.
“We get them all back next year so we see if we can be another two steps better.”