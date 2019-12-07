Northwestern falls just short in NAIA quarterfinal against Jamestown

“When you come up two points short in a couple of sets, there’s always a couple of things that you wish you would’ve done a little bit differently,” Van Den Bosch said. “That’s the game, that’s life. This was a competitive group we had. We had a lot of curveballs thrown at them this week and they handled it like champs. They gritted through it.

“We could’ve died in the third set I thought but they just kept fighting and kept fighting. We are proud of this team, Northwestern is proud of this team and our girls will hang their heads high.”

Northwestern ends the season with a 32-2 record and the Red Raiders were ranked No. 1 at one point this season, so the Red Raiders fell two round shy of playing for a national title.

But Van Den Bosch said it was a special year and the Red Raiders return basically its whole team next season.

“It was a special year and a group that we really enjoy,” Van Den Bosch said. “Unless you are the national champions, you always want to go a little further. But it was a special run and I thought the kids that came in and played for us performed really well. Nothing to hang our heads on.

“We get them all back next year so we see if we can be another two steps better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.