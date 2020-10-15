Northwestern finds its blocking, beats Dakota Wesleyan in four

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch can tell the team’s attitude by the way the Red Raiders are blocking.
In the first two sets against Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday at the Bultman Center, Van Den Bosch could tell the Red Raiders weren’t playing with enough intensity, especially since they only had one total block.
“We were playing but I don’t think we were competing hard for points,” Van Den Bosch said.
When Northwestern started to hit another “gear” in the third set, it was because of the block. The Red Raiders had eight block assists in the third set to get the win and a 2-1 lead.
The strong blocking continued in the fourth and that allowed the Red Raiders to come back from a 1-0 deficit for a 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory.
“I thought we went to another gear which was nice to see,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought our hits were harder. Everything was just crisper as a team.”
It’s the fourth straight win for Northwestern which has played four matches in eight days and the Red Raiders have back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday.
They will go into those matches with an 8-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“It’s been really nice getting into a rhythm of matches. We had 20 days off, so it just takes a little bit to get the competitive feeling back,” Van Den Bosch said. “This conference is always tough so now we prepare for Doane and then face Hastings back-to-back.”
The Red Raiders finished with eight total blocks with 14 block assists combined in the third and fourth sets.
Anna Wedel led Northwestern with five block assists and Emily Van Ginkel and Macay Van’t Hul each had four block assists.
“I think we came out a little bit slow and had to work our way into it,” Van Ginkel said. “But once we got our aggressiveness and our attitude straight on the court, we could get those blocks and that’s when they show up, when we are pursuing those balls hard.”
The Red Raiders block came on strong even without junior middle hitter Bekah Horstman, who was second on the team with 132 blocks last season.
Horstman has only played in three matches this season but is expected back during the spring for the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
Van Ginkel said it has been tough without Horstman since the two have a tight bond even though they are never on the court at the same time.
“I love her so much but for me, I am never in with her, so blocking isn’t a huge adjustment but I think we do miss her presence so much,” Van Ginkel said. “I can tell, even though I am not on the court with her, she just is such an encourager and a good teammate that we miss her.”
Van Ginkel was Northwestern’s top blocker last season, though, with 134 total blocks.
Van Ginkel, who had six kills on Wednesday, has 32 total blocks now this season in nine matches to go along with 77 kills, the second-most on the team.
“She’s so steady. She’s so intelligent has a blocker, kind of knows where to hit the ball,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought she was really, really good tonight.”
Without Horstman, freshman middle hitter Macay Van’t Hul has had to step into a bigger this season.
Van’t Hul had one of her best matches during her young career as she had six kills on a .385 attack percentage to go along with her four block assists.
“I thought Macay had a great night. She’s really coming along,” Van Den Bosch said. “She’s been doing a great job. Any time you lose a starter, you just hope you are deep enough to keep it going and I think our girls have done a great job of rallying. We are proud of the depth of our program that we can have other good girls come in.”
Van Ginkel said Van’t Hul has stepped up to the challenge, which it isn’t easy making the jump from high school to college.
And Van Ginkel knows since they both won championships at Western Christian.
“Macay is doing amazing. As a freshman, to be put in that position, it’s very difficult and she has stepped right in and is working her tail off,” Van Ginkel said. “She is an incredibly quick learner and she is working hard to learn. “Every day in practice, she’s asking questions, working really hard and is super open to feedback. She does everything she can to step in.”
DWU (8-6, 4-6) got off to a strong start with an 8-1 run in the first set and Northwestern couldn’t dig out of the hole, dropping the set 25-17.
The second set went back-and-forth early until a 3-0 run gave the Red Raiders a 15-12 advantage. DWU tied it at 21 and 21 but Northwestern got back-to-back kills from Makenzie Fink and Van Ginkel and went on to win 25-23.
DWU had an 8-7 lead in the third set when Northwestern went on a 7-1 run to take control. The Red Raiders went on to win 25-16.
Northwestern fell behind 5-1 in the fourth set but midway through the game, the Red Raiders went on a 5-0 run to take an 18-17 lead.
DWU tied it at 18 but a 3-0 run gave the Red Raiders the lead for good as they finished off the match with a 25-20 victory.
“I think with the week that we had this week, it was really important that we didn’t go to a fifth set,” Van Ginkel said. “It’s a really big week but we are excited to play. We had those couple of weeks off because of COVID and I think we are so glad that we get to play that we aren’t going to complain about having that many games in a week.”
Fink led Northwestern with 21 kills, A.J. Kacmarynski had 13 and Wedel had 12. Lacey Reitz had 53 assists and 12 digs and Emily Strasser had 20 digs.
Freshman Ady Dwight had 21 kills for DWU and Ridge View graduated Madeline Else had 52 assists and 11 digs.
