Northwestern finds its blocking, beats Dakota Wesleyan in four

“It’s been really nice getting into a rhythm of matches. We had 20 days off, so it just takes a little bit to get the competitive feeling back,” Van Den Bosch said. “This conference is always tough so now we prepare for Doane and then face Hastings back-to-back.”

The Red Raiders finished with eight total blocks with 14 block assists combined in the third and fourth sets.

Anna Wedel led Northwestern with five block assists and Emily Van Ginkel and Macay Van’t Hul each had four block assists.

“I think we came out a little bit slow and had to work our way into it,” Van Ginkel said. “But once we got our aggressiveness and our attitude straight on the court, we could get those blocks and that’s when they show up, when we are pursuing those balls hard.”

The Red Raiders block came on strong even without junior middle hitter Bekah Horstman, who was second on the team with 132 blocks last season.

Horstman has only played in three matches this season but is expected back during the spring for the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.

Van Ginkel said it has been tough without Horstman since the two have a tight bond even though they are never on the court at the same time.

