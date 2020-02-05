Northwestern football adds plenty of local talent

Northwestern head football coach Matt McCarty thinks highly of the high school football that is played in Northwest Iowa.

That's reflected in his current roster since he's had plenty of local players contribute over the past few seasons as the Red Raiders have risen to the ranks of a top-15 NAIA program.

So once again, the Northwestern College recruit list is filled with plenty of players from Northwest Iowa.

Of the 48 players Northwestern signed for the 2020 recruiting class, 24 of them are from Northwest Iowa - including five from West Lyon, three from Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and MOC-Floyd Valley and two from Hinton and Western Christian.

"There's great football in Northwest Iowa and they have been really well-coached," said McCarty, who is a West Lyon graduate. "That's always a priority, to make sure we do well in Northwest Iowa. I think that's important. They see they can be successful on a big stage at Northwestern. They know how to compete and are tough, blue-collar kids and they will be really successful in college. They have good track records of being successful."

Only 12 of the 48 players are from outside of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

