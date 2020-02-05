Northwestern football adds plenty of local talent

Northwestern head football coach Matt McCarty thinks highly of the high school football that is played in Northwest Iowa.
That's reflected in his current roster since he's had plenty of local players contribute over the past few seasons as the Red Raiders have risen to the ranks of a top-15 NAIA program.
So once again, the Northwestern College recruit list is filled with plenty of players from Northwest Iowa.
Of the 48 players Northwestern signed for the 2020 recruiting class, 24 of them are from Northwest Iowa - including five from West Lyon, three from Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and MOC-Floyd Valley and two from Hinton and Western Christian.
"There's great football in Northwest Iowa and they have been really well-coached," said McCarty, who is a West Lyon graduate. "That's always a priority, to make sure we do well in Northwest Iowa. I think that's important. They see they can be successful on a big stage at Northwestern. They know how to compete and are tough, blue-collar kids and they will be really successful in college. They have good track records of being successful."
Only 12 of the 48 players are from outside of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
Offensive lineman Jordan DeSmet, running back Logan Meyer, quarterback Jalyn Gramstad and Gavin Lorenzen are four of the West Lyon recuits and Wildcats graduate Jaden Snyder, a quarterback, is transferring from South Dakota State. The Wildcats won the Class 1A title this season over Van Meter, who McCarty brought in two players from - cornerback Zach Madden and linebacker Parker Fryar.
"All of the West Lyon guys can compete pretty quickly," McCarty said. "Those kids know how to compete at a high level and understand what it takes to be successful and that's important to us."
Sioux City East's Patrick Gottburg joins DeSmet with the seven offensive linemen signed. Along with Meyer, CL/GLR's Kole Telford and South O'Brien's Tristan Wilson join Bridgewater-Ethan-Emery's Jonah Hofer as six running back signees. Sioux Center's Braden Jahn, MOC-Floyd Valley's Dexter Wiese, BH/RV's Eric Salazar and Unity Christian's Jackson Hofland are four of the five wide receiver's McCarty signed.
CL/GLR's Colby Postma joins Snyder and Gramstad at quarterback along with Indio, Calif., native Hunter Brooks.
Hinton's Andrew Hessa was signed as a kick and teammate Tyler Tschampel joins Western Christian's Mason Stetson as two of the six defensive linemen signees. MOC-Floyd Valley's Dalton Jacobsma signed as a linebacker. BH/RV's Cody Moser and Western Christian's Kobi Baccam join Lorenzen as seven cornerbacks signed. BH/RV's Beau Solberg, MOC-Floyd Valley's Chadon De Haan and CL/GLR's Dylann Van Berkum are three of the five safties signed.
"We feel really good about the offensive line group that we recruited. It's a physical group and that's something that we were looking for," McCarty said. "We feel like we are good at running back, quarterback and linebacker. Those three spots were other areas of focus for us. We have some really good playmakers at running back. With (Jacob) Kalogonis graduating, we feel like we have solid players to compete."
McCarty feels like Meyer, along with Telford, is a player that could fill the hole left by Kalogonis along and that Fryer could compete for a linebacker spot. All seven of the offensive linemen have a chance to compete for a spot, too.
"Overall as a group, we feel it is a really strong class," McCarty said. "A really talented class with kids that come from strong programs that know how to win. A lot of kids that can come in and compete. Guys from programs that understand the little things and those are things that we value."