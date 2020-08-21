Northwestern football reports five COVID-19 cases

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern football coach Matt McCarty knew it was bound to happen. He's seen it happen throughout the nation.
When the Northwestern football team — and all of the Red Raider athletes for that matter — moved in for the fall semester, they took COVID-19 tests. When the results came back, there were five players on the Northwestern football team that tested positive for the virus.
Those five players along with a few more are currently quarantining to prevent the spread of the virus.
McCarty said the tests haven't really impacted the team during its first week of practice.
"We took the approach of testing all of the athletes when we moved in. We had a few positives and a few kids are quarantining," McCarty said. "It hasn't been anything that's impacted the team. We've been able to keep them up to date through Zoom. We've done a good job of keeping them up to speed with what's going on."
The Great Plains Athletic Conference set its 'return to play' guidelines just over a week ago. Part of those guidelines covered testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures and removal from and return to competition/practice guidelines.
McCarty said Northwestern is following those protocols.
The guidelines do not state that every program has to test for COVID-19 and leaves it up to the discretion of the schools.
McCarty said Northwestern felt like it was the right thing to do to test the athletes when they came back to campus, for everyone's safety.
"I feel like the protocols that the GPAC has in place gives us the best opportunities," McCarty said. "Every school is doing something slightly different. We felt like it was best to test early so we could get a grasp of it."
The five positive tests represent a small faction of the team. According to the Northwestern athletics website (nwcraiders.com), the Red Raiders have 136 players on the roster. So the five positive tests only represent 3.8 percent of the team.
To put it in perspective, Northwestern's freshman class has 56 players and there are 33 redshirt freshmen on the roster. The amount of redshirt sophomores (two) and redshirt juniors (one) represent almost the same amount of players as those who tested positive for COVID-19.
About half of Northwestern's players are from Iowa (69) but the rest of the players come from 16 other states.
There are players from the neighboring states such as South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Then there are states further out, such as Texas, Washington, California, Florida, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arizona, Kansas and even Alaska.
With so many players from around the country coming together, a few positive tests were expected.
It's the same situation McCarty has read about throughout the nation. Any time a college football team comes back and is tested, there's a cluster of positive results.
"You looked at every (NCAA) Division I school early in the summer and really every time the players were away, they had positive tests," McCarty said. "When they are together, they are able to control it. As we go through team meetings, everyone is spread out and wearing masks, same when they are in the classroom. Our players are taking steps to make sure we play this fall."
Northwestern is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA in one preseason poll and No. 5 by another.
McCarty said the team understands the importance of the season and the players are making sacrifices so everyone can be on the field together for the season-opener at Morningside on Sept. 12.
"They know they can play a part in having a good season and they are all-in," McCarty said. "I am really impressed with the guys. They are paying attention to the details and taking the steps they need to in order to make sure they play this fall. It's been a unique fall camp because of all of the changes and the protocols to follow.
"Northwestern had an outstanding plan in place and we have had a solid first week. Hopefully, we more forward as a team and as a school."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!