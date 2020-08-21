Northwestern football reports five COVID-19 cases

Then there are states further out, such as Texas, Washington, California, Florida, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arizona, Kansas and even Alaska.

With so many players from around the country coming together, a few positive tests were expected.

It's the same situation McCarty has read about throughout the nation. Any time a college football team comes back and is tested, there's a cluster of positive results.

"You looked at every (NCAA) Division I school early in the summer and really every time the players were away, they had positive tests," McCarty said. "When they are together, they are able to control it. As we go through team meetings, everyone is spread out and wearing masks, same when they are in the classroom. Our players are taking steps to make sure we play this fall."

Northwestern is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA in one preseason poll and No. 5 by another.

McCarty said the team understands the importance of the season and the players are making sacrifices so everyone can be on the field together for the season-opener at Morningside on Sept. 12.