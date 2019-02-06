Northwestern College Head Football coach Matt McCarty and his staff announced the commitments from 44 high school standouts on National Signing Day.
The largest number of recruits ever announced on Signing Day by Northwestern, this class joins a Red Raider team that finished the 2018 season ranked 12th in the NAIA with a 9-2 record.
“We are extremely excited to have each of these young men continue to pursue excellence at Northwestern. I am thankful for the work our coaching staff has put in building relationships with these young men and their families. Our admissions office, faculty and staff have done a tremendous job helping each of these recruits feel at home at Northwestern,” stated Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty.
The 44-member class comes from 13 different states, the most coming from both South Dakota and Missouri (8), seven from Iowa and six from Minnesota. Coming in, 21 players on offense, 19 on defense, two kickers and two utility or “athlete”. The largest position group is along the offensive line (10) and defensive line (7).
Northwestern has been both a playoff team and NAIA Scholar Team each of past 2 seasons, one only two programs that can say that (Reinhardt).
Among those that signed were:
Blake Anderson, TE, West Point-Breemer (Neb.)
Cory Bryan, DL, Garretson (S.D.)
Alex Buckmeier, DL, New Richland (Minn.)
Noah Burke, TE, Tri-Valley (S.D.)
Donovan Bustamante, DB, Park Hill (Mo.)
Lane Caballero, QB, Brazoswood (Texas)
Justin Cap, DB, Yankton (S.D.)
Cade Clayberg, WR, Tea Area (S.D.)
Jeremiah Delzer, LB, Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Cole Ford, WR, Osceola (Ind.)
Alan Garner III, OL, Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.)
Cole Gonier, LB, Park Hill (Mo.)
Carter Goslee, SS, Park Hill (Mo.)
Mark Grant, OL, Park Hill (Mo.)
Jawan Grant, OL, Park Hill (Mo.)
Travis Grover, OL, Spencer
Luke Guggenmos, QB, Palmer (Alaska)
Drake Harder, LB, Mountain Lake (Minn.)
Morris Hofer, RB, Sully Buttes (S.D.)
Logan Hoyt, DL, Plattsmouth (Neb.)
Jack Johnson, OL, Blue Springs (Mo.)
Dakota Johnson, OL, Garretson (S.D.)
Brenden Karlson, DE, Waconia (Minn.)
Marshall Kleinhesselink, DC, Sheldon
Noah Kullmann, DB, Hastings (Minn.)
Jake Lynott, Ath., West Sioux
Keaton Mork, OL, Alta-Aurelia
Christopher Munroe, OL, Cabrillo, (N.Y.)
Peyton Nieuwsma, DL, Washington (S.D.)
Garrett Raymon, DL, Hills-Beaver Creek (Minn.)
Nate Ric, RB, Dakota Valley
Jahbreel Rounds, DB, Wichita Northwest (Kan.)
A>J. Schaefer, K, Cedar Grove-Belguin (Wis.)
Payton Stanfield, WR, Park Hill (Mo.)
Michael Storey, WR/DB, Spencer
Shannon Terrell, OL, Crete-Monee (Ill.)
Brayton Tuma, DB, AHSTW
Jaron Valley, K, Seymour (Wix.)
Ben Vander Griend, WR, West Point-Beemer (Neb.)
Hunter Vick, OL, Olathe South (Kan.)
Deonte Walker, WR, Heelan
Samuel West, LB, Plattsmouth (Neb.)
Levi Wiersma, LB, Yankton (S.D.)
Jadyn Wiliams, LB/DE, William Chrisman, (Mo.)