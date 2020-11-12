Northwestern freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek gets off to fast start

Kris Korver knew Alex Van Kalsbeek well before he stepped onto campus.
Korver isn’t surprised at the fast start the MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate has had to start his Northwestern College basketball career.
Van Kalsbeek, listed at 6-foot-6, has scored 20-plus points in each of the first two games last weekend at the Northwestern Classic.
Van Kalsbeek opened up his Red Raiders career with a 20-point game against Viterbo last Friday, then followed it up with a 21-point night the following night against Bellevue.
The freshman from Orange City shot 67 percent (18-for-27) in the first two games.
“I think it’s going to be interesting to see how people guard him,” Korver said. “I think it’s how to be a little different. I think there’s going to be games where people are going to single-cover Alex, and I think there will be games where they will double-cover him.”
Korver said that if he was building a game plan against Van Kalsbeek, he would try a little bit of both.
Fortunately, Korver won’t have to worry about coaching against Van Kalsbeek.
“Bottom line is, it’s a young season and a long way to go and it’ll be fun to see how it goes,” Korver said.
Korver first knew of Van Kalsbeek when Alex’s two older brothers — Daniel and Justin — both played for Korver in previous seasons.
Daniel Van Kalsbeek was a previous GPAC freshman of the year, and 1,770 career points for the Red Raiders. Justin graduated from Northwestern in 2017.
Korver can remember driving to all the GPAC cities, and when the game ended, Alex and younger brother Jesse Van Kalsbeek would be out on the floor wanting to get some shots up, wanting to be like the Red Raiders players.
There would be some nights where Alex Van Kalsbeek put up shots for 30 minutes or until the janitors said that it was time to go home.
“He’s been watching Northwestern basketball since he was born,” Korver said. “They have just been around a lot of basketball. Alex had an incredible junior and senior year at MOC. He’s just a very smart basketball player and he works hard in the weight room.”
Scoring wasn’t a hard skill for Alex Van Kalsbeek during his senior year.
With the Dutchmen, Alex Van Kalsbeek averaged 18.9 points per game. He made 87 percent of all his shots and made an average of 8.4 shots per game throughout his senior season.
In 2019, Alex Van Kalsbeek won the VandeBerg Award, which is given to the best player at the Northwestern basketball camp.
Alex Van Kalsbeek wasn't the only Northwestern player eager to get a game or two under their belt.
The Red Raiders had been practicing all fall, and had hoped to get started a little earlier against a couple of North Dakota teams.
For example, the Red Raiders were scheduled to play Dakota State earlier, but that game got canceled due to Dakota State having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The guys were chomping at the bit, and we didn't play perfectly, but it was fun to get out there again," Korver said.
Alex Van Kalsbeek is a nice addition to a Northwestern team that has proven to score the ball.
The Red Raiders have three other scorers with a double-digit average just two games into the young season.
Keegan Van Egdom has an average of 13.5 ppg, Trent Hilbrands has 11.5 ppg and Craig Sterk has scored 10.5 ppg.
Jay Small is on the brink of averaging double digits, too, with 9.5 ppg.
Hilbrands, Small and Sterk were the three top scorers for the Red Raiders (20-12) last season. Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with an average of 17.8 ppg, as he was a 46 percent shooter from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range.
“I think at the end of the day, teams are going to try to take away Trent Hilbrands and Jay Small, Craig Sterk and Alex,” Korver said. “That’s why they call it a team. We’re going to have to play some great team basketball. This weekend, we moved the ball unselfishly.”
Korver hopes that message carries over into the GPAC portion of the schedule, which starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Concordia. He hopes being unselfish — which has been a characteristic of Northwestern basketball since Korver started coaching in 2000.
“I played here, and the coaches that I had, that’s what we were taught and that was encouraged,” Korver said. “Basketball is such a fun game when everyone gets involved. Just being unselfish is contagious.”
Defensively, the Red Raiders are hoping to make a name for themselves with rebounding.
Last season, the Red Raiders collectively outrebounded their opponents by 105, and Korver hopes to widen that margin in 2020-21.
Northwestern's roster has five guys taller than 6-foot-5, with Sterk being the tallest at 6-7.
"That will be a true sign of how mature we've become," Korver said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!