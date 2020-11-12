Northwestern freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek gets off to fast start

Alex Van Kalsbeek wasn't the only Northwestern player eager to get a game or two under their belt.

The Red Raiders had been practicing all fall, and had hoped to get started a little earlier against a couple of North Dakota teams.

For example, the Red Raiders were scheduled to play Dakota State earlier, but that game got canceled due to Dakota State having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The guys were chomping at the bit, and we didn't play perfectly, but it was fun to get out there again," Korver said.

Alex Van Kalsbeek is a nice addition to a Northwestern team that has proven to score the ball.

The Red Raiders have three other scorers with a double-digit average just two games into the young season.

Keegan Van Egdom has an average of 13.5 ppg, Trent Hilbrands has 11.5 ppg and Craig Sterk has scored 10.5 ppg.

Jay Small is on the brink of averaging double digits, too, with 9.5 ppg.

Hilbrands, Small and Sterk were the three top scorers for the Red Raiders (20-12) last season. Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with an average of 17.8 ppg, as he was a 46 percent shooter from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range.