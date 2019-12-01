Northwestern goes to NAIA national tournament as No. 2 seed

"We were a little out of character that night," Van Den Bosch said. "I don't think we played with the composure like we usually do and didn't execute like we usually do. (College of Saint Mary) took advantage."

College of Saint Mary then knocked off 21st-ranked Midland in the GPAC tournament semifinals before falling to Jamestown, which is the No. 8 seed at the national tournament, in three sets. Those two upsets in the GPAC tournament allowed the Flames to earn a spot in the NAIA tournament and they won their opening round match, allowing College of Saint Mary to make the trip to Sioux City this week.

Since the loss to College of Saint Mary, Northwestern has had to wait about a month before hitting the court again. Even with the loss, it was pretty much assured that Northwestern would still get a top-eight seed in the national tournament and the Red Raiders only dropped one spot - from No. 1 to No. 2 - in the national rankings.

"We've been practicing for about three weeks and we are ready to compete again," Van Den Bosch said. "The thing about our conference is everyone is good and you scout each other aggressively. Our conference shows us what we are good at and what we are weak at, which is good.