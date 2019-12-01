Northwestern goes to NAIA national tournament as No. 2 seed

Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch has a simple message for his team as the Red Raiders open the NAIA national tournament play on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed overall going into the national tournament, which starts at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday with pool play here in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center. The Red Raiders (28-1) first match is against Martin Methodist at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
So when Northwestern opens play at the national tournament, Van Den Bosch just wants his team to stick to the same script it has all season.
"We just have to be playing well and everyone just doing their role well and stick together as a team," Van Den Bosch said. "We've had a lot of good moments and have faced different adversity in matches and have been a great team throughout."
But the one time the Red Raiders didn't play like the Red Raiders was their last match against College of Saint Mary in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. Northwestern went undefeated in conference play along with regular-season play.
But the College of Saint Mary, which was fighting for its postseason life, caught Northwestern on one of its few off nights. College of Saint Mary took the first two sets and while the Red Raiders tried to battle back with a third-set victory, the Flames upset the then top-ranked Red Raiders in four sets on Nov. 9.
"We were a little out of character that night," Van Den Bosch said. "I don't think we played with the composure like we usually do and didn't execute like we usually do. (College of Saint Mary) took advantage."
College of Saint Mary then knocked off 21st-ranked Midland in the GPAC tournament semifinals before falling to Jamestown, which is the No. 8 seed at the national tournament, in three sets. Those two upsets in the GPAC tournament allowed the Flames to earn a spot in the NAIA tournament and they won their opening round match, allowing College of Saint Mary to make the trip to Sioux City this week.
Since the loss to College of Saint Mary, Northwestern has had to wait about a month before hitting the court again. Even with the loss, it was pretty much assured that Northwestern would still get a top-eight seed in the national tournament and the Red Raiders only dropped one spot - from No. 1 to No. 2 - in the national rankings.
"We've been practicing for about three weeks and we are ready to compete again," Van Den Bosch said. "The thing about our conference is everyone is good and you scout each other aggressively. Our conference shows us what we are good at and what we are weak at, which is good.
"We are looking forward to the national tournament and getting back on the floor and playing as a team."
Northwestern leads the nation with a .308 hitting percentage and is third in kills per game with 14.16.
Junior Anna Wedel has 419 kills on the season and is hitting .342 to lead Northwestern's offense. Junior Makenzie Fink follows with 320 kills and is hitting .319 while also adding 68 total blocks. Junior A.J. Kacmarynski has 255 kills and sophomore Bekah Horstman has 219 kills and 110 total blocks. Junior Emily Van Ginkel has 173 kills and 111 total blocks.
Junior setter Lacey Wacker has 1,232 assists on the season and leads the nation with 11.96 assists per game. Sophomore Emily Strasser leads the team with 435 digs.
"A lot of teams will put their best blocker against Anna and she has the kills and stats to warrant that but we pride ourselves in our versatility," Van Den Bosch said. "We have five attackers that can be effective. Every game someone is going to get hot and that will be important.
"Watching the girls has been a blast this year. When they are defending aggressively and playing with a lot of options at the net, it's a fun team to watch."
Having a No. 2 seed signifies that Northwestern is one of the title contenders at the tournament. But Van Den Bosch thinks there are eight to nine teams that legitimate title contenders. Top-ranked and defending national champion Park (28-3), third-ranked Indiana Wesleyan (34-1) and Missouri Baptist (31-4) are the other top-four seeds.
Northwestern's pool, which consists of No. 14 Corban, No. 18 Lawrence Tech and Martin Methodist, is also strong. Northwestern has a win over Corban (20-9) on Aug. 23 at the Red Raider Classic, but Corban pushed Northwestern to five sets with the Red Raiders claiming the final set 15-12.
Lawrence Tech and Martin Methodist are both making their first trips to the national tournament. But Lawrence Tech (32-2) is ranked No. 18 and has only lost two matches this season. Martin Methodist (27-8) is unranked but is on a roll after winning its conference tournament and then after losing the first set, won the next three to knock off Milligan in the opening round of tournament play last week.
"Every year when you get here, you know it's going to be tough," Van Den Bosch said. "You realize that everyone is a conference tournament winner. You try not to think too far ahead and focus on one game at a time and see where it leads.
"There's a lot of good teams. Just scouting everybody, I think it's wide open. There are eight to nine teams that have the skillset and athletes to win this thing. We would love to be in the mix."