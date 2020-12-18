Northwestern headlines GPAC volleyball selections

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern led the Great Plains Athletic All-Conference volleyball team as the Red Raiders had the GPAC Player of the Year with Anna Wedel and the GPAC Setter of the Year with Lacey Reitz.

In total, the Red Raiders, who are 15-3 overall and 13-3 in the GPAC, had three first-team selections, two second-team picks and two honorable mentions.

Wedel, who is coming off an NAIA National Player of the Year selection, led the GPAC with 3.7 kills per set as she hit .250 on the season. She also averaged 3.1 digs a set, the second-most on the team. She hit for double-figures in 14 of the 18 matches with 20-plus kills in three different matches. She also had 11 double-doubles. It is her third GPAC All-Conference selection.

Reitz ranked third in the NAIA with 11.5 assists per set. Reitz directed the top-hitting offense in the GPAC and it was also the fifth-best in the NAIA. She had 13 matches with 40-plus assists. She was named the NAIA setter of the week twice and she was the GPAC setter of the week three times. Reitz is a four-time all-conference selection, including three times on the first team.