Northwestern headlines GPAC volleyball selections

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern led the Great Plains Athletic All-Conference volleyball team as the Red Raiders had the GPAC Player of the Year with Anna Wedel and the GPAC Setter of the Year with Lacey Reitz.
In total, the Red Raiders, who are 15-3 overall and 13-3 in the GPAC, had three first-team selections, two second-team picks and two honorable mentions.
Wedel, who is coming off an NAIA National Player of the Year selection, led the GPAC with 3.7 kills per set as she hit .250 on the season. She also averaged 3.1 digs a set, the second-most on the team. She hit for double-figures in 14 of the 18 matches with 20-plus kills in three different matches. She also had 11 double-doubles. It is her third GPAC All-Conference selection.
Reitz ranked third in the NAIA with 11.5 assists per set. Reitz directed the top-hitting offense in the GPAC and it was also the fifth-best in the NAIA. She had 13 matches with 40-plus assists. She was named the NAIA setter of the week twice and she was the GPAC setter of the week three times. Reitz is a four-time all-conference selection, including three times on the first team.
Makenzie Fink was selected to the GPAC first-team for the third time and it is her fourth time as an all-conference pick. She was third in the GPAC with a .328 hitting percentage and she had 10 matches with 10-plus kills.
A.J. Kacmarynski was a second-team GPAC pick, her fourth time as an all-conference selection, as was Emily Van Ginkel, who made her third appearance on the All-GPAC.
Emily Strasser and Macay Van't Hul were both honorable mention selections.
For Dordt, Brenna Krommendyk and Alli Timmermans were both first-team selections, Jessi De Jager and Corrina Timmermans were both second-team selections and Hannah Connelly and Karsyn Winterfeld were both honorable mentions.
Krommendyk had 147 kills while hitting .387 this season. She led the team with 81 blocks. Alli Timmermans had 104 kills as she hit .352 on the season and added 25 blocks.
Morningside's selections were headlined by Krista Zenk, selected to the first team, and also included second team selections for Caitlin Makovicka, and honorable mention nods for Sabrina Creason (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) and Kayla Harris (JR/Dakota City, Neb.).
Zenk, an outside hitter, recorded 269 kills in her senior campaign, averaging 3.59 kills per set, and hitting .188 on the season. In addition to team-leading attacking totals, Zenk's contributions have also been felt on defense, where she's totaled 261 digs, averaging 3.48 per set. Her four-year total of 1189 kills to date is good for the current scoring era kills record, and she sits ninth on the all-time leaderboard.
Briar Cliff's Grace Hanno was a second-team selection and Sami Wasmund and Tannah Heath were both honorable mentions.
