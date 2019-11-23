Northwestern knocked out of first round for 2nd straight season

McCarty compared that third-down play unfolding similar to the Minneapolis Miracle -- where Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs caught a game-winning TD pass in the playoffs against New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2018 -- but Moser couldn’t quite hang on.

“It’s tough … when you lose, you want to feel like you played your best,” McCarty said. “I don’t know if we did today, and that’s tough.”

Fourth down came, and the Cougars were all-in on Kooima trying one more pass attempt.

Kooima was trying to throw it to Josh Fakkema, but Ron Carroll of SXU stepped in and ended the game with that intercepted pass.

“This hurts a lot,” Kooima said. “The same thing happened last year, but (McCarty) said we have to get better. It comes down to execution and they executed better than us.

“We needed to get a big play going, and we couldn’t find it,” Kooima added.

The Cougars’ gameplan for most of the afternoon was to force Kooima to throw the football. They were familiar with how good Kalogonis and Kooima were with their feet, so if the Red Raiders were going to beat them, it would have to be with Kooima’s arm.

To Kooima’s credit, he helped the Red Raiders on both touchdowns.