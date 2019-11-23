Northwestern knocked out of first round for 2nd straight season

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- It’s a feeling the Northwestern College football team knows all too well.
As the clock ran out Saturday at DeValois Stadium, several Red Raiders players, coaches and fans had their hands on their hips or over their heads as they saw Saint Xavier celebrate a 25-20 win in the NAIA first round of the national playoffs.
For the second straight season, the Red Raiders are forced out in the first round in the playoffs and find themselves right where they were last offseason.
Northwestern coach Matt McCarty admitted there were some mistakes and there wasn’t enough execution.
“You feel like that we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities today, and for our team not to play next week … we felt like we didn’t execute to win,” McCarty said. “They made more plays than us, that’s what it came down to.”
The Cougars defense forced the Red Raiders offense to three turnovers -- two interceptions by Kooima and a fumble recovery on a bad snap.
Those three miscues all came in the final quarter.
The fumble came first, and it happened on the Red Raiders’ third-to-last drive down 22-20.
Kooima was taking the Red Raiders down the field when a bad snap happened at the Cougars’ 35-yard line, and Kooima couldn’t quickly find where the ball was rolling to.
Saint Xavier sophomore defensive lineman Jaleel Holloway found the ball.
“There were a few times during the game where we got the momentum, and we were unable to capitalize on that,” McCarty said. “There were a lot of different swings, and not enough of them went our way.”
From there, the Cougars went on a 12-play drive that ended in a Kyle Hassert 25-yard field goal with 4:40 remaining.
Northwestern’s next drive lasted two plays, and the second play ended in an interception that was off a deflection and fell into the arms of Peyton Nigro.
Nigro was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that set the Cougars back 15 yards.
The Red Raiders forced the Cougars to punt with 40 seconds remaining, which gave Northwestern one last shot at redemption.
The Red Raiders also did not have a timeout to use in those last 40 seconds, and they had to go 80 yards for a touchdown.
Northwestern’s first play of the final drive ended in an incompletion, as SXU’s defense applied pressure on Kooima, and he threw it toward Jacob Kalogonis’ direction to avoid the sack.
You have free articles remaining.
Kooima then used the next two plays to target wide receiver Cade Moser.
The second-down play was incomplete, and on third down, Moser got past the Cougars cornerback and Kooima saw Moser open.
McCarty compared that third-down play unfolding similar to the Minneapolis Miracle -- where Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs caught a game-winning TD pass in the playoffs against New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2018 -- but Moser couldn’t quite hang on.
“It’s tough … when you lose, you want to feel like you played your best,” McCarty said. “I don’t know if we did today, and that’s tough.”
Fourth down came, and the Cougars were all-in on Kooima trying one more pass attempt.
Kooima was trying to throw it to Josh Fakkema, but Ron Carroll of SXU stepped in and ended the game with that intercepted pass.
“This hurts a lot,” Kooima said. “The same thing happened last year, but (McCarty) said we have to get better. It comes down to execution and they executed better than us.
“We needed to get a big play going, and we couldn’t find it,” Kooima added.
The Cougars’ gameplan for most of the afternoon was to force Kooima to throw the football. They were familiar with how good Kalogonis and Kooima were with their feet, so if the Red Raiders were going to beat them, it would have to be with Kooima’s arm.
To Kooima’s credit, he helped the Red Raiders on both touchdowns.
The first one came on 43-yard pass play where Kooima found Shane Solberg with 11 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Then, Kooima found Moser from 13 yards out early in the fourth quarter to bring the Cougars’ lead within two.
However, SXU stopped the run game almost cold. Northwestern was held for 68 rushing yards, and Kalogonis had 37 of them.
“That hurt us,” Kooima said. “When we have to pass the ball all the time, we need to burn some clock, because their offense is really good, and we couldn’t do that.”
Kooima was 20-for-39 for 200 yards.
Braxton Williams connected on two first-half field goals for Northwestern.
SXU quarterback Alex Martinez was named the game’s offensive player of the game, and his big play was a 29-yard passing play to Nick Czeszewski to open up the fourth quarter.
Martinez also had a rushing touchdown in the opening minute of the second quarter.
“I’m still shocked,” Martinez said. “Our defense saved us today. A win is a win. You have to remain calm. We went up against a pretty good defense.”