Northwestern makes late adjustment to defeat Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College men’s basketball team tried something late Wednesday night that it hadn’t done in a game all season.

The game between the Red Raiders and Briar Cliff Chargers was tied at 79-79 with 10 minutes, 7 seconds remaining, and both teams were scoring at a high clip.

That’s when Northwestern head coach Kris Korver changed his defense to a 3-2 zone and that helped Northwestern take a 98-90 win over BCU at Newman Flanagan Center.

The Red Raiders hadn’t used their 3-2 zone that much once games started. Korver and the Red Raiders (6-2, 3-2 GPAC) practiced it several times during the preseason, even though they predominantly play a man-to-man defense.

“You try to put all your tools in the tool box,” Korver said. “Tonight, we were able to pull out that specific tool and that worked out for us.”

Briar Cliff (3-5, 1-3 GPAC) ended up shooting the ball at 46 percent overall, and it had a higher percentage before missing some deep shots late in the game due to that spread-out zone.

The Chargers were also playing at a fast pace, and while the Red Raiders were keeping up with it for the first 30 or so minutes of the contest, it was taking its toll on Northwestern.