Northwestern makes late adjustment to defeat Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College men’s basketball team tried something late Wednesday night that it hadn’t done in a game all season.
The game between the Red Raiders and Briar Cliff Chargers was tied at 79-79 with 10 minutes, 7 seconds remaining, and both teams were scoring at a high clip.
That’s when Northwestern head coach Kris Korver changed his defense to a 3-2 zone and that helped Northwestern take a 98-90 win over BCU at Newman Flanagan Center.
The Red Raiders hadn’t used their 3-2 zone that much once games started. Korver and the Red Raiders (6-2, 3-2 GPAC) practiced it several times during the preseason, even though they predominantly play a man-to-man defense.
“You try to put all your tools in the tool box,” Korver said. “Tonight, we were able to pull out that specific tool and that worked out for us.”
Briar Cliff (3-5, 1-3 GPAC) ended up shooting the ball at 46 percent overall, and it had a higher percentage before missing some deep shots late in the game due to that spread-out zone.
The Chargers were also playing at a fast pace, and while the Red Raiders were keeping up with it for the first 30 or so minutes of the contest, it was taking its toll on Northwestern.
Korver admitted he wasn’t sure the zone was going to work, but it slowed the Chargers down enough for Northwestern take the lead and win.
Northwestern’s defense forced BCU to shoot 14-for-37 in the second half.
“You roll the dice a little bit, but BCU was playing really well,” Korver said. “They were playing at a really nice pace, and (BCU coach) Mark (Svagera) had them really well prepared. We needed to try something to disrupt their rhythm.”
The Chargers missed six straight shots in Northwestern’s zone, then Quinten Vasa broke that skid with 5:14 left with a made basket in the paint.
BCU had seen a 3-2 zone before, but it couldn’t make the adjustment quick enough to keep up shot-for-shot with Northwestern.
“We took a little too long to adjust to their adjustments,” Svagera said. “I thought when we executed what we wanted, we got some decent looks. I thought we got a little stagnant five, six possessions in. At the end of the day, we weren’t able to come up with defensive stops. It was a heck of a basketball game, and we’re so close to breaking through.”
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders went on a 12-3 run in about a five-minute span. Trent Hilbrands, Alex Van Kalsbeek and Craig Sterk each had four points in that run.
Those three men were among six Northwestern players who scored in double figures on Wednesday night. Hilbrands scored a game-high 28 points.
Hilbrands, a senior, made 12 of 19 shots and the Le Mars High School grad hit four 3-pointers.
Hilbrands also had five assists and four rebounds.
The Red Raiders entered Wednesday’s game needing a bounce-back win in the GPAC. They were 2-2, dropping games to Concordia and Morningside, which Northwestern lost on a buzzer-beater.
The Red Raiders broke a six-game losing streak to start the season and handed the Chargers their first defeat of the year.
Sure, Northwestern defeated Jamestown and Midland in-between, but the Red Raiders seniors want to go out with a GPAC title.
Having a 2-2 start to the GPAC season wasn’t necessarily what anyone had in mind, and Hilbrands knew that his team needed to get this win to keep that dream alive.
“Our seniors have been saying for the last couple years that we want to win a conference championship,” Hilbrands said. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole losing two games quick, but I think this group of seniors want it more. I don’t know if it was a must-win, but it was a big one. Road wins in the GPAC are tough to come by.”
Van Kalsbeek scored 16 points in the win. Jay Small scored 15, Keegan Van Egdom 14, Craig Sterk 13, and Isaac Heyer scored 10 points.
Grant DeMeulenaere scored the other two points for Northwestern.
Northwestern was 38-for-60 and 12 of 26 from 3-point range.
The Chargers, meanwhile, had four scorers in double figures. Vasa led BCU with 24 points. He was 8-for-14 from the floor, and he also had eight assists and seven rebounds.
“He’s done a really good job for us,” Svagera said. “He helps our offense click. He’s so versatile for us. He can shoot the ball from the outside, he can drive the ball. We keep finding ways to get him the ball.”
Ethan Friedel had 20 points thanks for four 3s. Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 18 points and Nick Hoyt had 12.
Svagera reiterated the point that the Chargers are close to breaking through.
“We’re right there tonight, and I’m just not interested in finding moral victories,” Svagera said. “We have to find a way to get it done.”
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
