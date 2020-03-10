Northwestern men back in the national tournament

The Northwestern men's basketball team was in an unusual position last season.
The Red Raiders are a familiar team at the NAIA national tournament, but after winning 17 games last season, Northwestern fell short of the threshold to qualify for nationals.
Even though Northwestern was one of the hosts for the tournament, the Red Raiders didn't win 60 percent of its games to earn the host bid into the tournament.
This season the Red Raiders met the threshold, going 20-11 and earning a spot in the national tournament for the 19th time in the program's history in D-II.
"It's tons of fun to be a part of it," Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. "March is one of the funnest times of the year if you are a basketball fan. It's March and we get to be apart of it. We are grateful and are just looking forward to representing Northwestern and participating in this great tournament. We like going to the national tournament. I think last year motivated our guys."
Now it is an uphill battle for the Red Raiders, who face College of Idaho in the first round at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
College of Idaho comes into the tournament with a 30-3 record and not only earned a No. 1 seed, but also top seed of the entire tournament, meaning Northwestern is the 32 seed out of 32 teams in the tournament.
But fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference program Briar Cliff went into last season's tournament as a No. 8 seed and knocked off WVU Tech in the first round. So Northwestern is hoping the D-II tournament sees a big upset right away for the second straight season.
Korver said he's treating it like a new season just like a number of other teams are.
"Everybody's record is 0-0. It's one game at a time now," Korver said. "We've played some pretty good competition in our league. We are just looking forward to getting out there and competing against the number one ranked team. The bottom line is, it's one game. You have to play well for one game and put together one great game.
"I think the big thing is that you have to be ready from the get-go and I think taking care of the basketball is huge along with getting good shots. Those are probably the big keys as we head into this one."
Getting good shots against College of Idaho will be tough since the Yotes are only allowing 66.3 points per game, the third-fewest in the nation, and opponents are only shooting 39.4 percent, the lowest mark in the nation.
But Northwestern's offense has been efficient this season. The Red Raiders are shooting 47.9 percent this season and have made 346 3-pointers, the eighth-most in the nation. Northwestern is averaging 84.9 points per game.
The Red Raiders have four players averaging double-figures, led by Trent Hilbrands 17.5 points per game. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from behind the arc as he has made 87 3-pointers. Jay Small has hit 84 3-pointers and is averaging 14.6 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds per game. Craig Sterk is averaging 14.2 points per game and Grant Rohrer is averaging 10.7 points per game off the bench.
But Northwestern might have to shake off some rust since they haven't played since a loss to Concordia on Feb. 26.
"We haven't played in awhile so it's really one of those deals where it doesn't matter what we did yesterday, it matters what we do today," Korver said. "This group is battle-tested. We are playing against a great team. We need to be clicking and need to play unselfish basketball where everyone is playing their roles and with confidence."