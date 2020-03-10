Northwestern men back in the national tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference program Briar Cliff went into last season's tournament as a No. 8 seed and knocked off WVU Tech in the first round. So Northwestern is hoping the D-II tournament sees a big upset right away for the second straight season.

Korver said he's treating it like a new season just like a number of other teams are.

"Everybody's record is 0-0. It's one game at a time now," Korver said. "We've played some pretty good competition in our league. We are just looking forward to getting out there and competing against the number one ranked team. The bottom line is, it's one game. You have to play well for one game and put together one great game.

"I think the big thing is that you have to be ready from the get-go and I think taking care of the basketball is huge along with getting good shots. Those are probably the big keys as we head into this one."

Getting good shots against College of Idaho will be tough since the Yotes are only allowing 66.3 points per game, the third-fewest in the nation, and opponents are only shooting 39.4 percent, the lowest mark in the nation.