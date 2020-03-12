Northwestern men go cold in loss to No. 1 College of Idaho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- After trailing by nine points at halftime, the Northwestern men's basketball team was able to cut the deficit to six points early in the second half against College of Idaho in the first round of the NAIA national tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

But the Red Raiders couldn't shoot well enough to cut into the deficit more and while Northwestern was able to hang with College of Idaho for a little bit in the second half, the Yotes pulled away for a dominating 67-49 victory on Wednesday night.

"You know what, they are ranked number one for a reason," Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. "They are a really good team, are well-coached and have seasoned and veteran players. You could tell they had been there before."

Once Northwestern cut College of Idaho's lead to six points, Korver thought his team was going to make a run. The Red Raiders only shot 33.3 percent (9-of-27) from the field in the second half, stifling any chance at a run.

For the game, Northwestern shot 32.7 percent (17-of-52), including only 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from behind the arc. College of Idaho got consistent offense and shot 45.3 percent (29-of-64) for the game.

