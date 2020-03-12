Northwestern men go cold in loss to No. 1 College of Idaho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- After trailing by nine points at halftime, the Northwestern men's basketball team was able to cut the deficit to six points early in the second half against College of Idaho in the first round of the NAIA national tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.
But the Red Raiders couldn't shoot well enough to cut into the deficit more and while Northwestern was able to hang with College of Idaho for a little bit in the second half, the Yotes pulled away for a dominating 67-49 victory on Wednesday night.
"You know what, they are ranked number one for a reason," Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. "They are a really good team, are well-coached and have seasoned and veteran players. You could tell they had been there before."
Once Northwestern cut College of Idaho's lead to six points, Korver thought his team was going to make a run. The Red Raiders only shot 33.3 percent (9-of-27) from the field in the second half, stifling any chance at a run.
For the game, Northwestern shot 32.7 percent (17-of-52), including only 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from behind the arc. College of Idaho got consistent offense and shot 45.3 percent (29-of-64) for the game.
"We just didn't shoot it well enough. At the end of the day, that's the deal," Korver said. "They are averaging 78 points and we held them to 68. They cause 17 to 18 turnovers a game and we only had 12 turnovers. We got the shots we wanted, we executed some things, we just failed to make some shots."
Trent Hilbrands was the only Northwestern player in double figures as he had 25 points on 21 shots. He was 9-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-7 from behind the arc. Keegan Van Egdom had five points and seven rebounds.
The loss ends Northwestern's season and the Red Raiders finished with a 20-12 mark.
While the Red Raiders season only lasted one game into the national tournament, it was an improvement from last season when Northwestern failed to qualify for nationals. This season was the 22nd time Northwestern has qualified for the national tournament in the program's history.
"There's a lot to celebrate (this season)," Korver said. "It's a real blessing to participate in the tournament. We won 20 games in our league and we have guys coming back. To get a taste of the national tournament is always great for the next year. There are a lot of things to celebrate."
On Thursday, everyone else's season ended when the NAIA announced it was canceling the rest of the men's national tournament at the Sanford Pentagon due to the coronavirus.