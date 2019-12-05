Northwestern men's basketball beats Briar Cliff in overtime on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — Trent Hilbrands scored a game-high 25 points in leading Northwestern to its fourth straight win, an 85-83 overtime road victory against Briar Cliff on Wednesday at Newman Flanagan Center.

Down 76-72 with just over a minute left in regulation, Hilbrands knocked down his fourth three-pointer of the game and was fouled, converting the free throw to tie the game at 76 with 45 seconds left. Both teams missed on their chances to win the game on their final possessions, sending the game into overtime.

A three-pointer by Jackson Lamb at the start of the extra period put Briar Cliff up for the final time, 79-76.

The Red Raiders answered with a 7-0 run on consecutive baskets by Craig Sterk and a three-pointer by Keegan Van Egdom for a 83-79 lead with three minutes left.

Another Chargers three-pointer, this time from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School alum Conner Groves, made it a one point game (83-82) with one minute left but Hilbrands and Jay Small both made 1 of 2 free throws during the final moments to seal the win.

Lamb led Briar Cliff with 24 points and 12 rebounds, followed closely by Austin Roetman with 23 points.