ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern men's soccer team got a goal right before halftime and held off Dordt to claim a 1-0 win on Wednesday.
Northwestern improves to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 3-7-2 and 1-3-1 in the GPAC.
Jake Foscalina scored in the 42nd minute with the assist from Gijs Dingeman. That was all Northwestern needed as the Red Raider held Dordt to three shots in the second half.
James Warren made three saves for Northwestern, which outshot Dordt 18-10.
Dordt's Seth Lewison had six saves.