JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Chris Ten Pas and Anselmo Kim scored goals in the first half to give Northwestern a 2-1 win over Jamestown and neither team scores again as the Raiders held sway in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match played Wednesday.
Jamestown got the lead in the 11th minute on a score by Aaron Pike but Ten Pas got Northwestern on even terms four minutes later and Anselmo gave the guests the lead in the final minute of the half.
Jamestown (3-5-2 GPAC, 6-8-2 overall) was hampered by the loss of its starting goalie due to a red card late in the first half. Warren James got the win in goal for the Raiders (6-4 GPAC and 9-8 overall), making two saves.