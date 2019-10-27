YANKTON, S.D. -- The Northwestern women's and men's cross country team finished in second place at the Mount Marty Invite at Fox Run Golf Course on Saturday. Morningside finished third on the women's side and the Mustang men were fourth.
Dakota State won the men's team title by one point over Northwestern wtih 51 points. Northwestern had 52 points but Dakota State got a slight edge with the top two runners in the team race. Morningside had 86 points.
Dylan Hendricks led Northwestern with his third-straight top-five finish as he finished in fifth place in 26:35.88. Joshua Starr has his best finish of the season as he finished in 11th place in 27:05.67. It's the fourth top-20 finish of his career. Jakob VanDerWerff had a personal-best time of 27:14.14 and finished 12th, the best finish of his career. Peyton Brasser had the best finish of his career as he cross the line in 13th in 27:22.00.
Ro Paschal led Morningside with a fourth-place finish in 26:20.11 and Connor Ritz was sixth in 26:52.13.
You have free articles remaining.
Concordia won the women's title with 30 points and Northwestern was second with 60 points. Morningside followed with 101 points.
Hunter Koepke finished in ninth place with her best time of the season in 19:29.11. It was her best finish of her career. Autumn Muilenburg had her best time of the season in 19:29.42 and finished in 10th place, the best finish of her career. Kelsey Lang was 16th with a PR time of 19:35.29 and it was her second-career top-20 finish.
Emalee Fundermann led Morningside with a 12th place finish in 19:31.84.