Northwestern men's basketball team runs winning streak to nine games

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The hottest team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference is Northwestern College.

By virtue of their ninth consecutive men’s basketball win here Wednesday night, the Red Raiders have moved into a tie for second place.

Northwestern, 19-5 overall, cooled off Jamestown – the second-hottest team in the league – 88-79 at the Bultman Center.

Jamestown had won six in a row coming into Wednesday’s battle and the two are now deadlocked for second in the GPAC with 14-5 records.

Morningside (20-3, 16-3) has a two-game lead with just one conference game remaining. That is at Northwestern on Feb. 20.

Northwestern has caught fire with a starting lineup consisting of four outstanding seniors and one of the leading candidates for GPAC Freshman of the Year.

The Red Raiders trailed 58-50 with 14 minutes left, but outscored Jamestown 24-5 over the next nine minutes.

“It was a great win for us tonight, they’re a great team, but we found a way somehow,” Northwestern senior Trent Hilbrands said. “We started slow in the second half. We gave up a lot of easy threes to them, but we kind of took them away in the second half and that helped a lot.”

