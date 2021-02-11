Northwestern men's basketball team runs winning streak to nine games

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The hottest team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference is Northwestern College.
By virtue of their ninth consecutive men’s basketball win here Wednesday night, the Red Raiders have moved into a tie for second place.
Northwestern, 19-5 overall, cooled off Jamestown – the second-hottest team in the league – 88-79 at the Bultman Center.
Jamestown had won six in a row coming into Wednesday’s battle and the two are now deadlocked for second in the GPAC with 14-5 records.
Morningside (20-3, 16-3) has a two-game lead with just one conference game remaining. That is at Northwestern on Feb. 20.
Northwestern has caught fire with a starting lineup consisting of four outstanding seniors and one of the leading candidates for GPAC Freshman of the Year.
The Red Raiders trailed 58-50 with 14 minutes left, but outscored Jamestown 24-5 over the next nine minutes.
“It was a great win for us tonight, they’re a great team, but we found a way somehow,” Northwestern senior Trent Hilbrands said. “We started slow in the second half. We gave up a lot of easy threes to them, but we kind of took them away in the second half and that helped a lot.”
The win completed a season sweep of the Jimmies, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA poll. Northwestern won 91-78 on Nov. 18 in North Dakota.
“It’s not easy going up there and winning and going up there and winning the way we did was pretty impressive,” Hilbrands said. “So we knew they would come here and try and knock us off. This was a huge game for seeding in the conference tournament.”
Hilbrands, a former Le Mars High School prep all-stater, had to exert a lot of energy because of the air-tight defense applied by Jamestown’s Marc Kjos.
Kjos shadowed Hilbrands wherever he went, but Hilbrands still managed to score 23 points. He was one of three Northwestern players with 20 or more points.
Morever, with two made 3-pointers, Hilbrands passed Northwestern Hall of Famer Brandon Woudstra for sixth place on the school’s all-time list with 227.
Interestingly, senior Jay Small stands fifth on the list.
Small – who prepped at Hinton – didn't reach double figures, but had a strong all-around performance with nine points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Alex Van Kalsbeek, a dynamic 6-foot-6 freshman from MOC-Floyd Valley, scored 27 points and raked down 14 rebounds.
Senior Isaac Heyer, a product of West Lyon High School, hit for 23 points, 17 in the first half.
Jamestown clung to a 43-40 lead after a tight first half. Northwestern, though, shot 60 percent in the second half.
“That’s a great ball club over there, I thought both teams just fought, scratched and clawed,” Korver said. “Both teams were coached hard and coached well. Both teams knew exactly what the other was going to do.”
Jamestown expanded on its strong first-half performance, increasing its lead to eight points at the 14-minute mark.
Hilbrands, though, was fouled while making a 3-pointer, converting a four-point play that started an 11-0 Northwestern run.
A conventional 3-point play by Heyer snapped a 58-58 tie withg 10:18 left. After Heyer splashed a trey at the 9:30 mark to make it 64-60, Jamestown’s Brock Schrom made a 3-point play.
After that, Northwestern reeled off the next 12 points, taking firm command.
“When it was 58-all, it felt like it was 58-all forever,” Korver said. “I thought Trent was huge down the stretch and Isaac Heyer was huge all game long.
“Alex was a beast tonight. You can look at his double-digit points and rebounds, but he really guarded (Mason) Walters well, he’s a great player and All-American candidate.”
Walters scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Jamestown. Schrom also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Kjos led the Jimmies with 20 points and Will Cordes added 17, the two combining to hit nine 3-pointers.