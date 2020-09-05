Northwestern men's soccer shuts out Missouri Baptist

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern men's soccer team scored twice in the first half and once after the intermission and went on to clip Missouri Baptist 3-0 in Orange City Saturday.

Joshua Wingifeld scored and unassisted goal in the 25 minute and Philippe Patri scored off an assist for Ryan Wager to give Northwestern a 2-0 lead. Jake Foscalina added an insurance goal from Matt Roll in the 53rd minute to wrap up the scoring. Ezekiel Foltz made eight saves to earn the shutout in goal.