Northwestern, Morningside both move on to NAIA volleyball nationals; Dordt left out

It was about a week of waiting for the Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt volleyball teams. For two of those teams, they already knew their fate.
Northwestern won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 16-0 record and even though the Red Raiders lost in the first round of the GPAC tournament, they were still 28-1 and were ranked No. 1 for a spell. So the Red Raiders had to figure out they were going to get a high seed.
Morningside, which is 16-11 and went 8-8 in the GPAC, already knew it was going to advance straight to the Tyson Events Center for the NAIA national tournament since it is the host school.
Dordt was the one team that had to sweat it out on Monday morning, though. The Defenders were ranked for much of the season and were still receiving votes at the end of the regular season. Dordt is 18-11 and was 9-7 in the GPAC but the Defenders lost to Midland, which is ranked No. 21, in the first round of the GPAC tournament.
While coach Chad Hanson felt Dordt had a strong resume to earn an at-large bid, the NAIA selection committee left the Defenders out of the national tournament.
"I'm very disappointed," Hanson said. "We feel like we had done enough compared to other teams that did get in. At the same time, we can also look at some matches throughout our season that we feel like we should've done better in and those matches would've been great contributors for us to keep our case strong."
Dordt had wins over Corban, which was ranked No. 19 at the time and got in as an at-large team; Aquinas College (No. 16); Grand View, which was ranked No. 12 at the time and got in as the Heart of America Conference champion; Embry-Riddle, the California Pacific Conference champion; Morningside; and the College of Saint Mary, which received an at-large bid.
Plus Dordt pushed a number of ranked teams to four- and five-set matches.
But Dordt also lost three of its last four matches including back-to-back matches to Midland, which Hanson pointed to.
"It's purely a mathematics equation. Forty-four teams get in but 36 teams are coming in from conference qualifications. So the remaining eight spots are the only ones that fit the at-large qualifications," Hanson said. "Those are the really competitive spots to try and fill. I fell like our resume was strong and it could've and should've been stronger based on our opportunities.
"But here we are at the end of the season and we have to watch from a distance."
Instead of being frustrated, Hanson focused on the bright spots of the season for a Dordt team that had a mix of experience and youth.
"We competed well against highly-ranked and talented competition," Hanson said. "With our youth and veteran combination, that showed up in a number of ways in our season. We competed very well with our opposing conference foe Northwestern, making it a five-set match after being down 0-2 and settling a new scoring record at 39-37. We had different players that surfaced as players of the week. That was very satisfying to see them get those honors."
Northwestern just needed to find out its seed and the Red Raiders stayed at No. 2 in the latest poll, meaning they are a No. 2 seed at the national tournament and don't have to play a satellite site match.
"We don't know who is in our pool yet but we are excited," Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. "We've been there enough to know every team is used to winning and everyone is pretty good. You get there and realize everyone has a good team and at that point, rankings, seedings don't matter. You just face every challenge in front of you."
Northwestern has been ranked in the top-five for much of the season and should be considered one of the teams that could play for the national title. But Van Den Bosch thinks there are a number of teams that fall in that category.
"You get to the national tournament and it is a matchup game and you have to play at a consistent, high level," Van Den Bosch said. "Whoever does that will come out at the top. Everyone's goal is to win the national title."
Morningside lost to Jamestown in the first round of the GPAC tournament and has spent the past week mixing things up at practice.
"This time of year is always tough and it's three weeks of practice. Just trying to keep the girls healthy and excited," Morningside coach Beth Donnelly said. "We try and mix it up, different competition drills and working on individual game situations so the girls can keep the same edge."
Last season Morningside pushed Park University and Westmont College at nationals before beating Embry-Riddle. With the schedule Morningside plays, Donnelly feels like her team is prepped for the national tournament.
"There is plenty of talent in the GPAC. That's the best preparation you can have," Donnelly said.
The GPAC will have five schools at the national tournament as Concordia, Jamestown and College of Saint Mary were all selected on Monday morning.
The satellite site matches are on Saturday and then the rest of the tournament starts at the Tyson Events Center from Dec. 3-7.