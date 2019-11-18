Northwestern, Morningside reach NAIA volleyball nationals; Dordt left out

It was about a week of waiting for the Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt volleyball teams. For two of those teams, they already knew their fate.

Northwestern won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 16-0 record and even though the Red Raiders lost in the first round of the GPAC tournament, they were still 28-1 and were ranked No. 1 for a spell. So the Red Raiders had to figure out they were going to get a high seed.

Morningside, which is 16-11 and went 8-8 in the GPAC, already knew it was going to advance straight to the Tyson Events Center for the NAIA national tournament since it is the host school.

Dordt was the one team that had to sweat it out on Monday morning, though. The Defenders were ranked for much of the season and were still receiving votes at the end of the regular season. Dordt is 18-11 and was 9-7 in the GPAC but the Defenders lost to Midland, which is ranked No. 21, in the first round of the GPAC tournament.

While coach Chad Hanson felt Dordt had a strong resume to earn an at-large bid, the NAIA selection committee left the Defenders out of the national tournament.