Northwestern moves past Corban to reach NAIA round of 16

SIOUX CITY — The second-ranked Northwestern volleyball team was forced to play without its second-leading attacker during its final pool play game on Thursday at the NAIA national tournament.
In the third set against Lawrence Tech on Wednesday, Northwestern’s Makenzie Fink suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the court. She left in crutches.
She came to the Tyson Events Center on Thursday in a boot, unable to play and is day-to-day. The junior outside hitter has 338 kills on the season, the second-most on the Red Raiders.
Still, the Red Raiders move onto Sweet 16 play 3-0 after beating No. 14 Corban in four sets.
"Makenzie is obviously a great hitter for us, a first-team all-conference player. You know, we take a lot of pride in being a good team," Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. "Everybody stepped up I thought tonight. It was a good night for us. I think athletes are pretty good at adjusting to things. ... The girls just played real fearless I thought tonight."
Jessica Harald, who filled in for Fink and had only four kills this season total coming into the match, finished with eight kills and hit .333 on 18 attacks.
"Jessica was really good," Van Den Bosch said. "You go ahead with who you have and we were real confident in Jessica (Harald) and the girls were confident in Jessica and it showed."
Northwestern's next match is at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma City, which beat Morningside in a tiebreaker.
"That was one of the goals, to finish first in the pool so you can play at 1:30, a little more recovery time," Van Den Bosch said. "You get out of pool play, everybody is pretty good. There's a reason the top-16 teams are there. I am looking forward to (Friday).
The Red Raiders had little time to prepare without Fink but still had a match against No. 14-ranked Corban in the final pool play match. The Warriors pushed Northwestern to five sets at the Red Raider Classic early in the season and both teams were 2-0 coming into the final pool play match.
Northwestern struggled to open the match, but rebounded in the first set and went on to take a 2-0 lead (25-20, 25-17).
Corban bounced back to win the third set 25-20 but Northwestern held off the Warriors late charge to claim the four-set victory with a 25-17 victory.
"We've kind of faced a lot of different challenges these last few weeks and that's been a big thing for our team," junior middle hitter Emily Van Ginkel said. "We just know God has a plan for us so we are just trying to play up and glorify him. He's the one who brought us here and no matter who is on the court, we want to just give him the glory."
There was an adjustment period without Fink. Corban went on a 9-1 run to take a 13-6 lead.
A.J. Kacmarynski answered with a kill and Bekah Horstman won a point at the net. Kacmarynski followed with an ace and continued with a strong serve during a 9-0 run for the Red Raiders. Anna Wedel had four kills during the run and Horstman had two kills and a block as Northwestern took a 15-13 lead.
Horstman finished with 15 kills and hit .444. Van Ginkel finished with nine kills on .615 hitting and she had nine block assists.
"I thought both of our middles, Bekah and Emily, played really well, blocking and hitting," Van Den Bosch said. "They were really good and we needed that tonight from those girls. They are really good middles and we are excited they are on our team."
Corban stuck with the Red Raiders but a kill by Kacmarynski and an attack error by the Warriors helped Northwestern build a 21-18 lead. The Red Raiders went on to win the first set 25-20.
Northwestern hit .457 in the first set and went on to hit .354 for the whole match.
"We all knew with Kenzie out, we all had to make sure that we performed for our team," Van Ginkel said. "I think that's something that's a lot easier to do with the bonds that we have on our team. We really care about each other and I think that makes it easy to play hard for your teammates."
Northwestern had a 5-3 lead to start the second set and then went on a 5-0 run to take control. The Red Raiders hit .433 in the set and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 victory.
"I thought we were really determined early on. We were playing really hard," Van Den Bosch said. "We attacked really physical at the net and blocked really well. In order to do that, you have to pass well and I think our back row did a good job at getting us in system."
Corban carried some late momentum into the third set. It was tied at 7-7 went Corban got a kill from Cassie Cunningham and a Northwestern attack error to go up 9-7. Northwestern stayed tight with Corban and trailed 14-13 when the Warriors went on a 3-0 run to go up 17-13.
The Warriors kept that edge and forced a fourth set with a 25-20 victory.
"That third set we knew we didn't come out our sharpest," Van Ginkel said. "After that third set, we all just sat down and said '0-0, we are all going to come out and play our game. That last set wasn't us.' We just had to come out with more energy and intensity."
Northwestern had a 4-3 lead in the fourth and then went on a 9-1 run to go up 13-4. Corban made a late push in the fourth set but the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 in pool play with a 25-16 win.
Wedel finished with 16 kills. Lacey Wacker had 53 assists and Jadeyn Schutt had three aces. Emily Strasser finished with 17 digs.
