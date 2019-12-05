Northwestern moves past Corban to reach NAIA round of 16

Northwestern hit .457 in the first set and went on to hit .354 for the whole match.

"We all knew with Kenzie out, we all had to make sure that we performed for our team," Van Ginkel said. "I think that's something that's a lot easier to do with the bonds that we have on our team. We really care about each other and I think that makes it easy to play hard for your teammates."

Northwestern had a 5-3 lead to start the second set and then went on a 5-0 run to take control. The Red Raiders hit .433 in the set and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 victory.

"I thought we were really determined early on. We were playing really hard," Van Den Bosch said. "We attacked really physical at the net and blocked really well. In order to do that, you have to pass well and I think our back row did a good job at getting us in system."

Corban carried some late momentum into the third set. It was tied at 7-7 went Corban got a kill from Cassie Cunningham and a Northwestern attack error to go up 9-7. Northwestern stayed tight with Corban and trailed 14-13 when the Warriors went on a 3-0 run to go up 17-13.

The Warriors kept that edge and forced a fourth set with a 25-20 victory.