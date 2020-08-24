Northwestern not dwelling on first-round exit

The 12 seniors for the Northwestern College football team have seen plenty of success.
The one thing that has been lacking, though, is a deep postseason run for the group of seniors.
The Red Raiders were coming off a 3-6 2016 campaign when most of this group of seniors were freshmen. In their first season, which included Tyson Kooima taking over at quarterback, Shane Solberg at wide receiver and Josh Fakkema seeing time at tight end, the Red Raiders went 10-2 and Northwestern reached the playoffs after a three-year drought.
Northwestern won its first-round playoff game before losing to Saint Francis, the eventual national champion, in the second round. Northwestern was ranked No. 8 in the final NAIA poll.
Northwestern started the 2018 campaign ranked No. 7 and the Red Raiders earned another trip to the playoffs. But the No. 5-ranked Red Raiders were upset by Dickinson State in the first round, ending with a 9-2 record.
In 2019, the Red Raiders were ranked eighth when the postseason started but once again, Northwestern exited the playoffs in the first round with a loss to Saint Xavier, of Illinois, and finished with a 9-2 record.
Going into the 2020 season, most of the seniors have a 28-6 record, with three of the losses coming against eventual national champions (Morningside twice and Saint Francis), but with a couple of first-round playoff exits.
Solberg said the early exits are motivating the team but also, they can't dwell on those past losses.
"It's a great motivator for the team just because we know we can do better than that. But at the same time, what else can you do? You keep going, one practice at a time, one rep at a time," said Solberg during Northwestern's media day on Monday. "We stress it a lot, especially this year, one play at a time. If you make a mistake, next play. We are going to take that into the season, too. Same motto, but it means a little more, too.
"Great teammates, great coaching staff, surrounded by great people. It would be incredible for us to get something done this year."
Kooima echoed his wide receiver's thoughts and the team doesn't want to have the same outcome at the end of the season as 2019.
"The group this year is focused on this year and we are looking to make a big run this year," Kooima said. "We just have to take it one day at a time. We have a new team, new faces on the football team and focusing on this year and not worrying about last year. It's good to have football back and all of the other sports back (at Northwestern) as well.
"I am really excited about this team and this year."
The final season for the 12 Northwestern seniors will be an odd one because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NAIA playoffs were moved to the spring. The Great Plains Athletic Conference is still playing a fall season so all of the GPAC schools will play nine conference games. Programs can schedule a game or two in the spring, which will be beneficial for a team like Northwestern, which is ranked No. 5/6 in preseason polls, to prepare for the postseason.
It's also been about five months since the Red Raiders were together as a group.
"Even coming into fall camp, it was super weird. Nobody has played football for nine months because we didn't have spring ball," Solberg said. "I think the energy around here has been heightened because everyone is excited to play football again. As far as this year goes, that one game at a time mentality, it means a little more. You never know if stuff could happen so you take it one game at a time because that's all you can do."
For Kooima, the games and the seasons have gone quickly. He was the starting quarterback his freshman season and Kooima feels the time has flown by.
"It's crazy how fast it's gone. It seems like yesterday we were all freshmen and trying to rebuild a football program," Kooima said. "We are just trying to get over that hump. Been top-10 the last three seasons. We want to take it to that next level and win that national championship."
For Solberg and Kooima, it is the final year of what has been a record-setting career for both.
Solberg comes into the season with 204 receptions, 3,180 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns, all program records already.
"At the end of the day, it's just numbers," Solberg said. "I couldn't do anything without the solid offensive lines I've had and Tyson is an incredible ballplayer. I try and stay away from the numbers because it doesn't help our team at all. I don't like to think overall career yet. We are going to keep pushing. We are out for something more this year."
In his three seasons as Northwestern's starting quarterback, Kooima already has thrown for 8,779 yards, which is a program record. He also has 72 touchdowns.
"I don't really worry about the individual records. I play to try and help the team win and I will do whatever it takes to do it," Kooima said. "I've been blessed with great receivers, some great offensive lineman and having Jake (Kalogonis) in the backfield the last three seasons. It's been a blessing and I can't wait for this year as well."
As Solberg and the rest of the seniors get ready to close out their illustrious careers as they helped make Northwestern a consistent top-25 team again after a short hiatus, there is one thing left to accomplish.
"I think so. I really do (think we can make a deep postseason run)," Solberg said. "We've got great leaders on this team. The underclassmen are really buying in, which is super important. We have the coaching staff to get it done. At the end of the day, we just have to go and do it."
