Northwestern not dwelling on first-round exit

Solberg said the early exits are motivating the team but also, they can't dwell on those past losses.

"It's a great motivator for the team just because we know we can do better than that. But at the same time, what else can you do? You keep going, one practice at a time, one rep at a time," said Solberg during Northwestern's media day on Monday. "We stress it a lot, especially this year, one play at a time. If you make a mistake, next play. We are going to take that into the season, too. Same motto, but it means a little more, too.

"Great teammates, great coaching staff, surrounded by great people. It would be incredible for us to get something done this year."

Kooima echoed his wide receiver's thoughts and the team doesn't want to have the same outcome at the end of the season as 2019.

"The group this year is focused on this year and we are looking to make a big run this year," Kooima said. "We just have to take it one day at a time. We have a new team, new faces on the football team and focusing on this year and not worrying about last year. It's good to have football back and all of the other sports back (at Northwestern) as well.

"I am really excited about this team and this year."