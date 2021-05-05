Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima leads area NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwestern College quarterback Tyson Kooima earned another honor Wednesday from the American Football Coaches Association.

Kooima was one of six Great Plains Athletic Conference players who received All-American status by the AFCA.

Kooima, the GPAC offensive player of the year, threw for 3.882 yards and had 4,424 total yards, good for first-team status at the quarterback position.

Both of those numbers led the NAIA. The Western Christian High School grad Saturday passed for 490 yards the Red Raiders beat Morningside at Elwood Olsen Stadium, 44-41. He threw a last-minute touchdown pass that gave his team the lead.

Kooima was injured on the play, however, and he heard a popping noise in his leg that will likely keep him from playing in Monday’s 6 p.m. national championship game in Grambling, Louisiana, against Lindsey Wilson.

“We always had an end goal of being national champions,” said Kooima after Saturday’s win. “We’re still one game away from that. This is another step to get to our goal.”

Morningside wide receiver Reid Juegensmeier was one of two wide receivers to gain first-team All-American status.