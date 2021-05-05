Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima leads area NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwestern College quarterback Tyson Kooima earned another honor Wednesday from the American Football Coaches Association.
Kooima was one of six Great Plains Athletic Conference players who received All-American status by the AFCA.
Kooima, the GPAC offensive player of the year, threw for 3.882 yards and had 4,424 total yards, good for first-team status at the quarterback position.
Both of those numbers led the NAIA. The Western Christian High School grad Saturday passed for 490 yards the Red Raiders beat Morningside at Elwood Olsen Stadium, 44-41. He threw a last-minute touchdown pass that gave his team the lead.
Kooima was injured on the play, however, and he heard a popping noise in his leg that will likely keep him from playing in Monday’s 6 p.m. national championship game in Grambling, Louisiana, against Lindsey Wilson.
“We always had an end goal of being national champions,” said Kooima after Saturday’s win. “We’re still one game away from that. This is another step to get to our goal.”
Morningside wide receiver Reid Juegensmeier was one of two wide receivers to gain first-team All-American status.
Jurgensmeier led the Mustangs with 1,346 receiving yards and he caught 20 touchdown passese. He averaged 122.4 yards per game and 20.1 yards per catch.
Jurgensmeier is a 6-foot-3 senior from Wahoo, Nebraska.
Dordt junior Noah Clayberg received a first-team honor as a specialist. Clayberg, 5-11 and 210 pounds from Pella, led the playoff-qualifying Defenders in rushing and passing.
Clayberg had 1,209 net rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. As a passer, Clayberg threw for 1,889 yards and 16 touchdowns.
All three schools had a player on the second team AFCA All-American list.
The three players were Northwestern wide receiver Shane Solberg, defensive back Noah Van’t Hof, Dordt offensive lineman Alex Huisman and Morningside defensive lineman Niklas Gustav.
Solberg led the Red Raiders with 1,567 receiving yards and caught 17 passes. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch. Solberg is a senior from Boyden, listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds.
Huisman helped the Defenders attain 5,859 yards. Huisman is a 6-6, 270-pound junior from Pella, but Huisman went to high school at Pella Christian.
Gustav was recently drafted by the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He had 47 total tackles and recorded 18.5 tackles for loss. Those 18.5 TFLs were good for 76 yards.
Gustav also had 10.5 sacks for 61 yards, and he forced a fumble this season.
Van’t Hof led the Red Raiders with 107 total tackles, and the West Lyon High School grad also had 3.5 tackles for loss for 19 yards.
Briar Cliff’s Robert Robinson was named a 2020 NAIA Honorable Mention All-American Wednesday. He earned first-team honors in the 2019 season.
Robinson was a force for the Charger defense in 2020. He averaged 6.2 tackles per contest this season and totaled 8.5 sacks. Robinson ranks tenth in the NAIA in sacks per game with .900. Robinson had 18.5 career sacks at the Cliff, ranking first in program history.
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck was also named as an honorable mention honoree. Dolincheck was 220-for-320 passing for 3,409 yards.
One of Dolincheck's men up front, Hunter Behrens, joined him on the honorable mention list.