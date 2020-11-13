Northwestern relies on run game to close out fall portion of regular season

SIOUX CITY — For all the attention the Northwestern College football offense gets with its passing game thanks to quarterback Tyson Kooima, the Red Raiders have been focused this season on getting the run game going.
Red Raiders coach Matt McCarty hopes the run game can close out the fall portion of the football season on a high note, as Northwestern faces Briar Cliff at home in Orange City.
The plan for the Red Raiders has been to use not just one running back, but a plethora of men to share the carries so that they’re fresh at all times.
The Red Raiders have had eight different men record a carry this season, and four of them have 25 touches or more.
“We know that if we want to be a good team that plays late into the playoffs, we have to be able to run the football,” McCarty said.
There have been five different Red Raiders rushers who have scored a touchdown.
Konner McQuillan, a redshirt freshman from Leavenworth, Kansas, has taken the majority of carries not kept by Kooima this season. McQuillan has 82 attempts for 272 yards and leads Northwestern with five rushing touchdowns.
McQuillan had the most carries (12) last week, but Blake Fryar and Kooima had more yards. Fryar had 81 yards while Kooima had 80.
“Konner has the hot hand right now,” McCarty said. “He does an outstanding job running the football.”
Two local rushers — West Lyon High School graduate Logan Meyer and Dakota Valley grad Nate Rice — have also pitched in.
Meyer has 30 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns. In a 43-14 win over Midland two weeks ago, the former Wildcats standout took the brunt of the Red Raiders’ carries in the fourth quarter.
Meyer has also made some big contributions in special teams, too.
Rice, the 2018-19 Metro Athlete of the Year, has carried the ball seven times for 44 yards.
“We’ve talked to our backs about splitting carries, and that’s OK,” McCarty said. “They all bring a little something different to our offense. It’s great having different options.”
Briar Cliff’s defense, meanwhile, has been the solid part of its game, but the Chargers will have to worry about both the passing and the rushing attack from the Red Raiders.
Not counting Morningside and Midland, no team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference has scored more than 30 points on the Chargers.
The Chargers come into Saturday’s game with a three-game average of allowing 20.3 points per game.
The Chargers’ defense has been powered by their defensive front. M.J. Montgomery — who leads BCU with 7.0 tackles per game — recorded 13 tackles last week in a 17-10 loss to Jamestown at home.
Robert Robinson leads BCU’s sack attack with 8.5 this season.
“Robert is one of the best defensive players in our league,” McCarty said. “I think for us to be successful offensively, we have to neutralize their defensive line.”
McCarty also complimented Briar Cliff for its wide receiver department. The Chargers’ wide receiving corps was led by Ryan Kotey last week, who had 57 receiving yards.
The Chargers, however, relied on their two running backs — King Waller and Mar’Kaybion Wallace — to help take a little pressure off quarterback Cayden Mitchell. Waller had 93 total yards from scrimmage while Wallace had 61 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Mitchell was 9-for-18 with 134 yards.
“You see that they have some really good playmakers on the outside,” McCarty said. “Any time you start a young quarterback, you’re trying to put that quarterback in the best position to be successful.”
McCarty said that Northwestern’s biggest goal defensively is to be a little more aggressive and limit the number of first downs for the Chargers. Briar Cliff has converted on 28 percent of its third downs this year and has an average of 214 yards per game.
Briar Cliff’s offense has averaged 9.4 points per game this season, with its season-high being 27 in an Oct. 24 win over Hastings.
“We need to put them in positions where it’s difficult to make plays,” McCarty said. “You don’t want to be predictable as a defense. For our defense, can we win those early downs and distances? If we get them in long-yardage situations, then I think that allows us to be more aggressive on defense.”
Northwestern’s defense has limited its opponents to 22.3 points per game. The Red Raiders’ defense has been led by Noah Van’t Hof, who leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference with 9.8 tackles per game.
McCarty has been pleased at the defensive execution over the last five or six weeks. Since losing to Morningside in a thrilling season-opener in Sioux City, the defense has been clicking.
“We had some growing pains early, but they’re really clicking right now,” McCarty said. “It’s been really fun to see. The best thing about playing Morningside week one was it showed you what you were good at and what your weaknesses were. I’ve used that game as a springboard for us to get better.”
