Northwestern relies on run game to close out fall portion of regular season

SIOUX CITY — For all the attention the Northwestern College football offense gets with its passing game thanks to quarterback Tyson Kooima, the Red Raiders have been focused this season on getting the run game going.

Red Raiders coach Matt McCarty hopes the run game can close out the fall portion of the football season on a high note, as Northwestern faces Briar Cliff at home in Orange City.

The plan for the Red Raiders has been to use not just one running back, but a plethora of men to share the carries so that they’re fresh at all times.

The Red Raiders have had eight different men record a carry this season, and four of them have 25 touches or more.

“We know that if we want to be a good team that plays late into the playoffs, we have to be able to run the football,” McCarty said.

There have been five different Red Raiders rushers who have scored a touchdown.

Konner McQuillan, a redshirt freshman from Leavenworth, Kansas, has taken the majority of carries not kept by Kooima this season. McQuillan has 82 attempts for 272 yards and leads Northwestern with five rushing touchdowns.