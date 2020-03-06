Northwestern's Andrew Null earns a spot on the podium at NAIA championships

Wiley lost his quarterfinal to No. 9 seed Owen Braungardt of Missouri Baptist by an 8-3 decision. In his first wrestleback, Wiley got a takedown in the first period for a 2-0 lead and held Dickinson State's Payson Dirk in check for a 7-2 decision.

But Wiley's season and career came to an end in his next match. Life's Baker Hadwan got a quick takedown and had a 4-1 lead in the first period. Wiley got a reversal and an escape in the second period but Hadwan kept a 7-4 lead. Then Hadwan didn't allow Wiley to get into his offense in the third period and went on to win 10-4. Wiley finished with a 29-5 record.

Junior Jonah Egli won his 174-pound first-round match by fall in 5:28 but was defeated by No. 4 seed Daniel Butler of Embry-Riddle by an 8-2 decision. Egli then lost his wrestleback match by a 12-6 decision to Missouri Valley's William Seibert. Egli ended the season with an 18-3 record.

Freshman John Diener lost his first-round match at 149 pounds to Missouri Valley's Richard Pocock, the No. 4 seed, by an 8-1 decision. Diener held on in his first wrestleback. After getting a takedown 52 seconds into his match against Cumberlands' Chasen Brown but gave up a reversal. He got an escape for a 3-2 leads, which he had going into the third. Another escape and a penalty point allowed Diener to hold on even though Brown got a late takedown.