Northwestern's Andrew Null earns a spot on the podium at NAIA championships

PARK CITY, Kansas -- Northwestern senior Andrew Null made it to the quarterfinals in his final appearance at the NAIA national tournament and is still alive for a spot on the podium.
Null, the No. 6 seed at 165 pounds, almost got a pin in the second period against Cumberland's Jacob McNutt in the first round and held on for the 7-5 decision. Null then won by disqualification in his next match against Marian's Brett Johnson to advance to the quarterfinals.
Null was knocked to the consolation round after losing a 9-1 major decision to Grand View's Giovanni Bonilla.
Null guaranteed himself a spot on the podium in his final match of the day. Null's match with Life's Mason McDaniel was scoreless after the first period but after an escape in the second period, Null got two takedowns for a 5-1 lead. Null held off McDaniel's comeback for an 8-4 decision, meaning Null will finish in the top eight.
Morningside sent five wrestlers to nationals but none of them advanced to the second day.
Senior Jacob Wiley, the No. 8 seed, was down 2-1 going into the second period of his 197-pound first-round match. He then dominated the second period, outscoring Saint Mary's Avery Jaramillion 4-2 with two escapes and a takedown to go up 5-4. Then in the third period, he got a takedown to seal the 9-5 victory.
Wiley lost his quarterfinal to No. 9 seed Owen Braungardt of Missouri Baptist by an 8-3 decision. In his first wrestleback, Wiley got a takedown in the first period for a 2-0 lead and held Dickinson State's Payson Dirk in check for a 7-2 decision.
But Wiley's season and career came to an end in his next match. Life's Baker Hadwan got a quick takedown and had a 4-1 lead in the first period. Wiley got a reversal and an escape in the second period but Hadwan kept a 7-4 lead. Then Hadwan didn't allow Wiley to get into his offense in the third period and went on to win 10-4. Wiley finished with a 29-5 record.
Junior Jonah Egli won his 174-pound first-round match by fall in 5:28 but was defeated by No. 4 seed Daniel Butler of Embry-Riddle by an 8-2 decision. Egli then lost his wrestleback match by a 12-6 decision to Missouri Valley's William Seibert. Egli ended the season with an 18-3 record.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman John Diener lost his first-round match at 149 pounds to Missouri Valley's Richard Pocock, the No. 4 seed, by an 8-1 decision. Diener held on in his first wrestleback. After getting a takedown 52 seconds into his match against Cumberlands' Chasen Brown but gave up a reversal. He got an escape for a 3-2 leads, which he had going into the third. Another escape and a penalty point allowed Diener to hold on even though Brown got a late takedown.
Diener's season came to an end in the next match. He got taken down twice by Missouri Valley's Casper Shaw, the No. 12 seed, in the first period and went on to lose 4-3. Diner had a 12-9 record.
Senior Dusten Reed was pinned in his first-round match at 133 pounds in 4:05 by fifth-seeded Jacob Seto of Cumberlands. In his first wrestleback, Reed was pinned by Lindsey Wilson's Sam Bacon in 3:45. Reed finished his final season with a 15-6 record.
Morningside junior Phil Rasmussen lost his 285-pound first-round match by a 15-0 tech fall to Cumberland's Patrick Depiazza. Rasmussen was then pinned by Williams Baptist's Maleek Caton in 4:22. His season ends with a 24-7 record.
Briar Cliff sent two wrestlers to nationals.
Junior Chris Paulsen lost a 13-7 decision to No. 2 seed Chase Vincent of Oklahoma City at 174 pounds. Paulsen won his first wrestleback by a dominating 8-0 major decision over Thomas More's Andrew Taylor. Then against Cleary's Tyler Blagg, the No. 8 seed, Paulsen fell behind 4-0 midway through the first period. But he got an escape, got two more escapes in the second period to cut it to 6-3 going into the third. Blagg got an escape but Paulsen benefitted from a stalling point on Blagg and then got a takedown with 17 seconds left to keep his season alive with a 6-5 decision.
Paulsen faced 11th-seeded Coleman Bryant of Southeastern. He was down 2-1 after the first period and got an escape early in the second to tie it at 2-2. But he couldn't get the takedown. Bryant got an escape in the third period and once again, Paulsen couldn't get the takedown in a 3-2 loss to end his season. Paulsen ends his season with a 19-10 record.
Senior Isiah Lysius, who went into the 133-pound bracket as the No. 9 seed, got a takedown in the first period against Campbellville's Marvin Galette. But Galette almost got a pin in the second period and went up 6-4. He held on for the 8-4 decision in the first round.
Lysius almost got a first period pin in his wrestleback for a 10-3 decision over Reinhardt's Jordan Pitt but in his next match against seventh-seeded Olson Delisca of Southeastern, he fell behind 6-3 going into the third period and couldn't get a takedown in the third in a 6-4 loss. Lysius ends his final season with a 20-8 record.
Also for Northwestern, Dante Preciado was the No. 6 seed at 149 pounds and after a first-round bye, he was pinned by Southeastern's Jalen Soto. Preciado was then pinned by 12th-seeded Casper Sherow of Missouri Valley in 4:56 to end Preciado's career. He finished his final season with a 23-6 record.
After a first-round bye, freshman Luke Jenness lost a 10-3 decision to top-seeded Anthony Orozco of Menlo. Jenness fell behind 3-0 in the second period to Campbellsville's David Richardson and ended the season with a 3-2 decision. Jenness had a 26-6 record.