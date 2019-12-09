Northwestern's Anna Wedel and Lacey Wacker and Morningside's Emma Gerber named All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its NAIA All-American selections on Monday.

Northwestern landed a total of three players on All-American teams and Morningside and Dordt each landed one on the team.

Northwestern's Anna Wedel and Lacey Wacker were both named on the All-American first team along with Morningside's Emma Gerber.

Wedel finished with 513 kills on the season and hit .345. Wedel ranked 13th in the nation in kills and 12th in the nation in hitting percentage. She also had 316 digs, which was second on the team. She played in the national tournament with a stress fracture in her foot.

Wacker had 1,456 assists on the season. She led the nation with 12.03 assists per set and she finished fifth in total assists. She moved into third all-time in assists in Red Raider history. She also had 260 digs, 47 aces and 56 total blocks.

Morningside's Emma Gerber became the program's career leader in kills since the switch to rally scoring. She finished the season with 336 kills and hit .310, The middle hitter also had 115 total blocks, about half of the team's blocks.