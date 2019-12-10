Northwestern's Anna Wedel named NAIA Volleyball Player of the Year

Northwestern's Anna Wedel was named the NAIA 2019 Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Wedel is the second Red Raider to earn the NAIA's top honor, joining Amy Schutt who was named the NAIA's Player of the Year in both 1992 and 1994.

Wedel, now a two-time All-American, led the GPAC with a .345 hitting percentage and averaged 4.4 kills per set, 11th best in the NAIA. The junior hit for double figures in 31 matches and totaled 15 double-doubles this season. Wedel ranked second on the team in digs (2.7 per set) and put down 55 blocks.

She was nearly unstoppable at the national tournament last week, ranking among the championships top five in kills and hitting percentage, and was named to the all-tournament team. Wedel was also named the GPAC Player of the Week and first team all-conference.

