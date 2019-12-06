Northwestern's Anna Wedel playing through a stress fracture

SIOUX CITY — Northwestern's Anna Wedel is playing through the pain.
With about a week left in the regular season, Wedel felt a familiar twinge in her foot. The redshirt junior had to sit out last season with a stress fracture in her foot.
She tried to put up with the pain, but after the regular-season finale against Concordia, it was too much. Wedel, one of the top attackers in the nation and a six-rotation player, approached Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch about the injury and after getting her foot looked at, she was diagnosed with another stress fracture.
“I kind of thought it was in my head a little bit because it happened to me last year,” Wedel said. “I kind of kept pushing it away but I knew it wasn’t going away after that week. It was pretty tough but coach understands me and the team will do anything we can to be out there.
“Of course we want to be able to walk when we are older. You can’t do anything about injuries.”
Wedel was put in a boot and used a scooter to keep her foot elevated.
“No pressure on it, non-weight bearing,” Wedel said. “I know a ton of people are praying for me and I am so thankful for that. … I’ve been drinking lots of milk and taking my calcium.”
She missed the first round Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament match against College of Saint Mary’s, which turned out to be the Red Raiders' only loss of the season going into Friday’s play at the NAIA national tournament.
Even though she missed the GPAC tournament match, the hope was that Wedel could return for the NAIA tournament.
There was some doubt and Wedel even entered the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday using the scooter and her foot was in the boot.
But when Northwestern started pool play at the national tournament on Tuesday against Martin Methodist, Wedel was on the court, starting and playing all six rotations again.
The Unity Christian High School grad has fought through the pain and played in all three pool play matches and even Friday’s Round of 16 match, even though she was limited to three rotations instead of six.
While it may seem simple — recuperation, medicine and therapy — it was never a guarantee that Wedel was going to be able to return for the national tournament.
The timeframe the doctor gave her to return was four weeks. The national tournament started about three weeks after Wedel’s foot was put in a boot.
Still, it was going to be tough to keep Wedel out of the national tournament after having to watch it from the sidelines last season.
“There was doubt,” Wedel said. “I am supposed to be non-weight bearing for four weeks and this is the third week. We are pushing the envelope a little bit. I asked what are the risks and benefits of it and they went through those with me. I decided that it was worth it.”
It’s hard to see Wedel wince or cringe during warm-ups or matches. She usually has a smile on her face, which is normal for her. Even after coming down from an attack, Wedel isn’t showing any signs of a limp.
But she’s far from pain-free.
“It doesn’t feel great,” Wedel said. “It’s pretty hard to explain what the pain is like because sometimes when I land, it really hurts. Other times it’s feeling pretty good.”
When Northwestern’s season is over after this weekend, the plan is to rest her foot some more. But her athletic season isn’t technically done.
Even though she missed most of the volleyball season last year, she was able to play in 15 games for the Northwestern women’s basketball team. She was an All-GPAC player in 2017-18 and last season she averaged 10 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
She’s hoping to contribute for the Red Raiders women’s basketball team again this season.
“I will have a lot of conversations with (Northwestern coach Chris) Yaw and just resting,” Wedel said. “It’s going to be a very telling (volleyball) national tournament and then a lot of talks with the doctor and seeing what coach Yaw has to say as well.”
However, if she needs to sit out like she did last season for volleyball, she will. Wedel may be playing at the national tournament but she also doesn’t want to risk her long-term health.
Last season her stress fracture was to her third metatarsal. Her stress fracture now is to the second metatarsal in her foot.
“(The injury last year) was more up my ankle and a little bit different of an injury,” Wedel said. “If it would’ve cracked completely, I would’ve been done playing sports forever. We wanted to be very cautious with that so that’s why it took me the whole (volleyball) season to recover from that.
“This year it is in a little bit better of a place.”
It is still a serious injury but Wedel is relieved it is not as serious as last season. And that's why she’s trying to have as much fun as she can while she is on the court this week at the NAIA national tournament.
“It’s been amazing the community and my teammates are rallying around me and we are rallying around each other no matter what happens,” Wedel said.