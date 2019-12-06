Northwestern's Anna Wedel playing through a stress fracture

SIOUX CITY — Northwestern's Anna Wedel is playing through the pain.

With about a week left in the regular season, Wedel felt a familiar twinge in her foot. The redshirt junior had to sit out last season with a stress fracture in her foot.

She tried to put up with the pain, but after the regular-season finale against Concordia, it was too much. Wedel, one of the top attackers in the nation and a six-rotation player, approached Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch about the injury and after getting her foot looked at, she was diagnosed with another stress fracture.

“I kind of thought it was in my head a little bit because it happened to me last year,” Wedel said. “I kind of kept pushing it away but I knew it wasn’t going away after that week. It was pretty tough but coach understands me and the team will do anything we can to be out there.

“Of course we want to be able to walk when we are older. You can’t do anything about injuries.”

Wedel was put in a boot and used a scooter to keep her foot elevated.

“No pressure on it, non-weight bearing,” Wedel said. “I know a ton of people are praying for me and I am so thankful for that. … I’ve been drinking lots of milk and taking my calcium.”