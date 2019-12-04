Northwestern's Lacey Wacker continues her setting stardom

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern junior setter Lacey Wacker has made her job look easy the past few years.
However, Wacker said she get lucky sometimes.
“Sometimes maybe it’s luck, sometimes maybe it’s skill,” Wacker said with a laugh.
Going into Wednesday’s NAIA national tournament match in Sioux City, Wacker leads the nation with 12.01 assists per set.
Her ability to distribute the ball is a big reason why No. 2 Northwestern leads the nation with a .310 hitting percentage.
So it’s talent more than luck for Wacker, who is having a blast setting up her teammates.
“It’s so much fun,” Wacker said. “I know every single girl can get the ball down so I just get to focus on reading the defense and reading the matchups and just getting the ball where it needs to go.
“I don’t really have a bad option which gives me confidence.”
Wacker came in and made an immediate impact as a freshman for Northwestern. She finished the season with 1,439 assists, the most she’s had in a single-season for the Red Raiders so far.
Last season she had 1,241 assists and upped her assists per set to 11.71 from 11.16.
So far this season, Wacker is averaging almost 12 assists per set and after Tuesday’s 43-set performance at the NAIA national tournament, she moved into third place all-time in Northwestern’s history with 3,953.
Wacker said most of her decisions come down to the flow of the game.
“Where the ball takes me, who has the hot hand. I look at the blockers on the other side of the net,” Wacker said. “If there is a blocker up and she is a little shorter, I will set my outsides because they can go right over the top of her. If they don’t close well on the right side, I can shoot it back to the pins.”
Wacker has to make those decisions in short amount of time. After the backrow gets the dig, Wacker has to be able to read the defense as she’s getting herself in position to set the ball.
She has two seconds, at the most, to make that decision between the first touch and her set.
“I rely a lot on instinct. Sometimes I think I just get lucky,” Wacker joked. “You have to have good peripheral vision and just feel the middle. Sometimes you can shift.
“One of the best feelings as a setter is when you fool the middle and can hear them say ‘oh shoot’ across the net. It makes you feel good.”
Sometimes Wacker foregoes what she sees and just sets the hot hand. With Northwestern's offense, she has plenty of consistent hitters to choose from.
Anna Wedel is one of the top hitters in the country with 433 kills on .349 hitting. Makenzie Fink follows with 328 kills on .317 hitting. A.J. Kacmarynski follows with 265 kills. Bekah Horstman has 224 kills on .406 hitting and Emily Van Ginkel has 178 kills.
Wacker has confidence in any one of her hitters to put down a kill, even if that hitter is well-defended.
“If we are in a tight game and I know we absolutely need a point, I go to who has been scoring no matter what. No matter if they have their best blocker on her, no matter where the ball takes me, I will try and get it to who is scoring.”
What makes it fun for Van Den Bosch is that he never has to wonder about why Wacker went where she did with the ball.
The two think about the same way with where the ball should go.
“One of the neat things about a setter-coach relationship is when you start thinking similiar,” Van Den Bosch said. “Her and I are usually on the same page of where to go with the ball, the tempo, the speed and the height. That’s good.”
Wacker still has a year left and needs about 200 assists to move into second place all-time, past Kaitlin Hoogeveen (2007-10 with 4,162 assists), who is an assistant coach for the Red Raiders.
Lisa (Eller) Hardersen (1996-99) holds the school record with 5,881 assists.
If Wacker keeps at her current pace of about 12 assists per set, it would rank fifth in single-season history for the Red Raiders.
“She’s had a special year, for sure,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “She’s a student of the game, she loves volleyball and she spends time getting better with the mental and the physical parts.
“It’s fun to see her shine at this tournament.”
