Northwestern's Lacey Wacker continues her setting stardom

So far this season, Wacker is averaging almost 12 assists per set and after Tuesday’s 43-set performance at the NAIA national tournament, she moved into third place all-time in Northwestern’s history with 3,953.

Wacker said most of her decisions come down to the flow of the game.

“Where the ball takes me, who has the hot hand. I look at the blockers on the other side of the net,” Wacker said. “If there is a blocker up and she is a little shorter, I will set my outsides because they can go right over the top of her. If they don’t close well on the right side, I can shoot it back to the pins.”

Wacker has to make those decisions in short amount of time. After the backrow gets the dig, Wacker has to be able to read the defense as she’s getting herself in position to set the ball.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She has two seconds, at the most, to make that decision between the first touch and her set.

“I rely a lot on instinct. Sometimes I think I just get lucky,” Wacker joked. “You have to have good peripheral vision and just feel the middle. Sometimes you can shift.

“One of the best feelings as a setter is when you fool the middle and can hear them say ‘oh shoot’ across the net. It makes you feel good.”