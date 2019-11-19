Northwestern's Trent Hilbrands finds ways to score more for Red Raiders

Trent Hilbrands knew he had to add another skill to his game to make the Northwestern College men’s basketball team better.
Hilbrands, a junior guard from Le Mars High School, knew he could find ways to score with the ball in his hand and create shots for himself.
He then realized in the offseason he needed to create plays when he didn’t have possession of the ball.
“I felt like I needed to score with the ball in my hands most of the time,” Hilbrands said. “I was able to learn and grow from experience. This offseason, I learned to come off screens, cutting and stuff like that. My coaches were huge in that area. It’s worked so far this year, and I hope I can keep improving on it.”
Whatever work happened in the summer is certainly paying off.
Entering Wednesday’s GPAC contest against No. 25 Dordt in Sioux Center, the honorable-mention All-American from last season leads the Red Raiders has scored an average of 20.0 points per game, which is among the top-30 of the top NAIA Division II scorers.
Hilbrands’ single-game season-high in the Red Raiders’ six contests so far is 36 points, which came last Tuesday in the GPAC opener against Mount Marty.
“I think he’s trying to make sure that his game is not one-dimensional,” Red Raiders coach Kris Korver said. “I think he’s a very proven scorer, and I think he’s going to continue to put pressure on defenses. He’ll expand his game, but the thing I’m most proud of is he along with a couple of the other juniors have been encouraged to step up to be servant leaders.”
Once he set a goal for himself, Hilbrands made making that goal easier by spending the summer in Orange City.
Hilbrands opted not to spend the summer in Remsen, and he wasn’t the only Red Raiders player who showed up every summer afternoon at Bultman Center. According to Hilbrands, there were 10 to 15 guys who attended player-led practices whenever guys were done with summer work.
“It was a summer for us to grow together … it helped us stay accountable, ” he said. “It’s showing on the court. It’s paying off on the court.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hilbrands isn’t the only member of the Red Raiders who has the ability to score. As a team, Northwestern has averaged 95.8 ppg and has a shooting percentage of 50 percent.
Craig Sterk is the team’s No. 2 scorer with 14.4 ppg while Jay Small has scored 10.0 ppg.
Hilbrands appreciates the balance he has throughout the roster.
“We have four, five, six guys who can go off for 15 to 20 points per game,” Hilbrands said. “I think it’s huge, because you never know who’s going to step up and it’s fun to see who’s going to step up and make some big shots.”
Korver enjoys watching his players play a brand of fun, unselfish basketball which has translated to a 5-1 start so far.
For example, four Northwestern men scored in double-figures in its 15-point win last week over the Lancers.
“We’re going to need multiple guys to step up,” Korver said. “I think we’re a team. You need to have a balanced attack. … Every year is a new year, and you have to value the process and you preach unselfishness. When that ball moves, good things happen.”
Good things have happened so far.
Northwestern opened the season with a 100-point win over Oak Hills Christian, and its only loss came a week later at Mayville State.
Korver knows the remainder of the season — especially in league play — will be a grind.
“It’s exciting and it’s scary,” Korver said. “You can play your best basketball and still get beat. This league is so good. You go out there and compete and see where the chips fall.”
The Red Raiders were picked to finish sixth in the preseason GPAC poll, and going into this week’s pair of games against Dordt on Wednesday and Jamestown on Saturday.
The Red Raiders’ Saturday home basketball doubleheader against the Jimmies, by the way, has now been moved to a 4 p.m. start due to the football team earning a home playoff game. That game against St. Xavier starts at noon at DeValois Stadium.