Northwestern's Trent Hilbrands finds ways to score more for Red Raiders

Trent Hilbrands knew he had to add another skill to his game to make the Northwestern College men’s basketball team better.

Hilbrands, a junior guard from Le Mars High School, knew he could find ways to score with the ball in his hand and create shots for himself.

He then realized in the offseason he needed to create plays when he didn’t have possession of the ball.

“I felt like I needed to score with the ball in my hands most of the time,” Hilbrands said. “I was able to learn and grow from experience. This offseason, I learned to come off screens, cutting and stuff like that. My coaches were huge in that area. It’s worked so far this year, and I hope I can keep improving on it.”

Whatever work happened in the summer is certainly paying off.

Entering Wednesday’s GPAC contest against No. 25 Dordt in Sioux Center, the honorable-mention All-American from last season leads the Red Raiders has scored an average of 20.0 points per game, which is among the top-30 of the top NAIA Division II scorers.

Hilbrands’ single-game season-high in the Red Raiders’ six contests so far is 36 points, which came last Tuesday in the GPAC opener against Mount Marty.