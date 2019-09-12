ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern men's soccer team shutout the Waldorf University team 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Northwestern got off to a quick start in the first half when the Raiders found Brennan Haggerty into the top of the box and he laid the ball across to James Bolger who hit a one-time finish back post. It was an efficient start for the Raiders.
The second half started well again for Northwestern as they were able to score in the first ten minutes of the second half.
The Raiders were able to get down the flanks once again as Chris Ten Pas ran up the left side of the field and played a ball into Jake Foscalina, who slid and got a touch to finish past the keeper for this third goal of the season.