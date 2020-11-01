Northwestern soccer picks up two 1-0 victories

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern men's soccer team got an early goal from Adam De Boer and it held up for the entire match as the Red Raiders picked up a 1-0 win on Saturday against Doane.

Northwestern improves to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Red Raiders have won four of their last five matches. Doane falls to 3-6 overall and in the GPAC.

De Boer scored his goal in the sixth minute. The assist came from Matt Roll.

It was one of only seven shots of the game for the Red Raiders and three were on goal. Northwestern held Doane to only six shots in the match with only one on goal.

Ezekiel Fotlz got the save and the shutout for the Red Raiders.

NORTHWESTERN 1, DOANE 0: It took until late in the match but the Northwestern women's soccer team was able to break a scoreless tie with a goal. Doane didn't have an answer as Northwestern picked up a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Northwestern improves to 3-5 overall and 3-5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 0-9-3 overall and 0-7-3 in the GPAC.

Northwestern's goal came from Emily Hurley in the 87th minute. Katie Jacob had the assist.