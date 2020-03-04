Northwestern softball splits in Arizona on Wednesday

TUSCAN, Ariz. -- The Northwestern softball team suffered a tough loss in extra innings to a Madonna team, which is receiving votes, it beat a couple of days ago. This time Madonna won 4-3 in eight innings.

Northwestern bounced back, though, and shutout Trinity for a 5-0 win to finish out the two games on Wednesday.

Northwestern is now 10-4 on the season and has won five of its last six games.

Madonna opened the game with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Northwestern tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth but couldn't get another run across as Madonna got the game-winner in the eighth inning.

Emily Bosch hit a double and Bri Giordano drove in two runs. Emma Schnell was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jennifer Boeve drove in a run.

Schnell pitched the final 5 1/3 innings, giving up an unearned run on only five hits and walked only one.

Northwestern took the lead against Trinity in the third inning with two runs and added three more in the sixth in the 5-0 win.

Sydnee Isom went the first five innings and allowed five hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out one. Samantha Ubben went the next two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Boeve hit a triple and had an RBI and Jessica Harald was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Madysn Grotewold and Alayna Bakke each scored a run and had an RBI and Kaylen Kuchel drove in a run.

