MITCHELL, S.D. — The Northwestern College football team picked up its second consecutive road win Saturday with a dominating 52-7 victory over Dakota Wesleyan.
Northwestern (3-0, 2-0 GPAC) accounted for nearly 550 yards of total offense, 211 rushing and 338 passing.
Defensively, the Red Raiders forced the only turnover of the game, registered one quarterback sack and held DWU to 300 yards of total offense a week after Briar Cliff held DWU to under 50.
Tyson Kooima passed for over 300 yards for the second consecutive game, as he completed 18 of 27 attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
The junior quarterback added a fourth touchdown with a career-long 71-yard run in the third quarter. This was the seventh 300-yard passing game of his career and 17th game with multiple touchdown passes.
Kooima moved into fourth place all-time in career passing yards (6,688), passing Craig Hector and seventh in career touchdowns (53), passing Adam Tyrell.
Shane Solberg was on the receiving end of all three touchdown passes, totaling eight catches for 169 yards, and moving up to second all-time in career receiving yards (2,288).
Solberg passed both Tyler Reichle and Elson Schut in career receiving yards. The junior has caught at least two passes in 19 straight games and is now tied with Reicle for fifth place in career receiving touchdowns (23).
Jacob Kalogonis led the ground game, rushing 25 times for 137 yards, both season highs, and two touchdowns. Kalogonis has scored a rushing touchdown in all three games this season, in 26 games for his career, and passed Steven King (1968-71) for fourth place all-time with 42 career rushing touchdowns. Kalogonis has rushed for 100+ games in 21 games.
Northwestern scored on all five of its first-half possessions, four touchdowns and a field goal, as they stormed out to a 31-7 lead.