Northwestern sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC basketball doubleheader

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern women's basketball team closed the first half with a 17-2 run to propel the Raiders to a 69-59 home win over Briar Cliff in a GPAC match-up played tonight at the Bultman Center.
Northwestern extends its win streak to five games and moves into sole possession of fourth place in the current GPAC standings with a 10-5 record, 10-8 overall. Briar Cliff drops to 11-5 in the conference, 13-6 overall.
Sammy Blum, one of three Raiders to score in double figures, netted 16 points while Molly Schany and Taylor VanderVelde contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.
Northwestern shot 44 percent for the game, and continued its stellar effort on the defensive end, limiting Briar Cliff to 33 percent from the floor.
Leading by two (23-21), Schany scored consecutive floor goals in the paint to begin a 17-2 run over the final six minutes to put Northwestern in front 40-23 at the half. The Raiders held Briar Cliff without a floor goal as the Chargers missed their final 10 shot attempts during the decisive run.
An Emilee Danner jumper pushed the Raiders lead to as much as 20 in the third quarter.
Briar Cliff was led by Madelyn Deitchler with 22 points and nine rebounds, followed by Konnor Sudmann with 15 points. The Chargers held the edge on the boards, 44-40, pulling down 18 on the offensive end.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NORTHWESTERN 79, BRIAR CLIFF 69: Trent Hilbrands scored a game-high 23 points in leading Northwestern to its fourth straight win Wednesday.
Hilbrands scored 15 of his 23 points from beyond the arc, converting 5-of-11 three-pointers; the senior also grabbed five rebounds and totaled three assists. All five starters scored in double figures for the balanced Raider offense.
With Northwestern leading by one at halftime, Briar Cliff scored the first five points of the second half on a basket by Quinten Vasa and three-pointer by Nick Hoyt to take its largest lead, 43-39. Tied moments later at 46, a deep three-pointer by Jay Small began a 12-0 Northwestern run that put the hosts up in front for good. Hilbrands made two three-pointers and Alex Van Kalsbeek scored on a conventional three-point play during the run.
Briar Cliff closed the gap to 62-56 with just over six minutes left but would not get any closer. Hilbrands drained his fifth and final three-pointer and Small also knocked down a trey as the Raiders built their lead back up to double digits.
Van Kalsbeek scored 16 points for the Red Raiders as the freshman missed just two shots, going 7-for-9 from the floor. Isaac Heyer scored 12 points and Small netted all 11 of his points in the second half. Craig Sterk was the fifth Raider to net double figures with 10 and matched Small for team-high honors with six rebounds.
Northwestern shot 53percent for the game, 40 percent from beyond the arc; both teams went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Quinn Vesey led Briar Cliff with 22 points, knocking down six three-pointers. The Chargers shot 45 percent for the game.
PROVIDENCE 74, CREIGHTON 70: An early 23-6 deficit was too much for No. 11 Creighton to overcome as the Bluejays fell to Providence 74-70 on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The loss was the Bluejays second consecutive setback, moving Creighton to 10-4 on the season and 6-3 in BIG EAST action, while Providence moved to 8-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play. CU had defeated PC in Rhode Island on a Christian Bishop dunk in the final second on January 2nd, 67-65.
The Bluejays came out as cold as a winter storm, starting the game 1-for-12 in the opening eight minutes. During that same stretch Providence's offense was running on high efficiency with nine buckets on 14 attempts. The result was a 23-6 lead for the Friars with 11:52 remaining in the first frame.
Creighton shot 43.1 percent from the floor but just 4-of-23 from downtown. The four 3-pointers and 17.4 percent marksmanship from deep were both season-lows for the Bluejays.