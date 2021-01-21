Northwestern sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC basketball doubleheader

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NORTHWESTERN 79, BRIAR CLIFF 69: Trent Hilbrands scored a game-high 23 points in leading Northwestern to its fourth straight win Wednesday.

Hilbrands scored 15 of his 23 points from beyond the arc, converting 5-of-11 three-pointers; the senior also grabbed five rebounds and totaled three assists. All five starters scored in double figures for the balanced Raider offense.

With Northwestern leading by one at halftime, Briar Cliff scored the first five points of the second half on a basket by Quinten Vasa and three-pointer by Nick Hoyt to take its largest lead, 43-39. Tied moments later at 46, a deep three-pointer by Jay Small began a 12-0 Northwestern run that put the hosts up in front for good. Hilbrands made two three-pointers and Alex Van Kalsbeek scored on a conventional three-point play during the run.

Briar Cliff closed the gap to 62-56 with just over six minutes left but would not get any closer. Hilbrands drained his fifth and final three-pointer and Small also knocked down a trey as the Raiders built their lead back up to double digits.