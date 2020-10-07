Northwestern volleyball finds way to win against Briar Cliff on the road

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern and Briar Cliff are at two different points in the season.
After a period where Northwestern had 20 days off, the Red Raiders are back in the swing of things and trying to find their rhythm again.
Briar Cliff came into Wednesday’s match on an eight-match losing streak with a young team that was about to face a traditional power.
The Chargers took advantage at times of Northwestern’s inconsistencies, even taking the second set from the Red Raiders.
But Northwestern still found a way to win. Even with struggles at certain times, the Red Raiders still found a way to pull out the match, taking down Briar Cliff 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-21.
Northwestern improves to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with the victory.
“I thought it took us a bit to get into the rhythm of the match,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “I kind of expected that after a big match on Monday that it was going to take a bit. I was really proud of how we battled. This group has been through a lot of adversity over the past three to four weeks, more than people realize.
“The character of being a great team and just withstanding Briar Cliff’s great effort tonight to come out on top was really good for our team.”
Briar Cliff falls to 0-7 in the GPAC and 4-9 overall. It’s the ninth straight loss for the Chargers but coach Lindsay Weatherford took more of out this loss than most of the previous nine.
“It’s a different kind of loss. This is a really good team, really good tradition,” Weatherford said. “They barely (graduated) anybody, we have a lot of new individuals. It’s a big gain for us to just hang in there and do so well.”
Weatherford thought the Chargers battled back. At times, Northwestern seemed to take control of sets with a 2-0 or 3-0 run and Briar Cliff bounced back to either get within a point, tie the set or take the lead.
But it was Northwestern that went on some short but crucial runs at the end of three of the four sets to claim the win.
“We missed a few serves at crucial moments. Some of those errors are self-driven and we need to start minimizing more of those,” Weatherford said. “I thought when we got the momentum back, we held onto that and that really helped us in the second. We just never got down on ourselves and never panicked. Generally with young teams, that happens and you see those momentum swings but we stayed consistent throughout and stayed right with them. I am proud of the girls.”
Abbie Ericson and Chloe Johnson each had 12 kills and Grace Hanno had 11. Madilyn Wagaman had 22 assists and Hanno had 13 digs. Tannah Heath and Wagaman each had 10 digs.
It’s the third match Northwestern has played in five-day span since the Red Raiders had to take 20 days off — no matches or practices — because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
“Sometimes I feel like we are a couple of weeks behind because usually, you get a couple of tournaments to iron things out and get a rhythm as a team,” Van Den Bosch said. “We are really fighting through that. Each time we get a chance to compete is important for us to really try and come together as a team.”
During the last five days, Northwestern has wins over Morningside and Briar Cliff and a loss to Dordt.
Northwestern did hit .257 as a team. Anna Wedel led the way with 15 kills, Makenzie Fink followed with 13 and Emily Van Ginkel had 11. Reitz had 42 assists and Emily Strasser had 18 digs.
“At points we’ve seen greatness and then we feel like we are treading water and not quite going,” Van Den Bosch said. “There were times tonight I thought we were really clicking. Each time we get a chance to play, take that next step forward.”
The first set went back-and-forth and was tied at 22. Fink put down a kill and setter Reitz caught Briar Cliff off-guard with a kill for a 24-22 lead as the Red Raiders went on to win 25-23.
Briar Cliff had a 13-12 lead in the second and then went on a 3-0 run to go up 16-12. The Chargers held onto the lead the rest of the way and ended the set on a 4-1 run for a 25-20 victory to even the match at 1-1.
The third set was tied at 16 when Emily Van Ginkel got a kill to spark a 4-0 run for the Red Raiders. Briar Cliff got within two but Northwestern pulled away late for a 25-21 victory to take the 2-1 lead.
Northwestern led 18-17 in the fourth when a 4-0 run gave the Red Raiders a 22-17 lead. Northwestern finished off the match with a 25-21 victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!