Northwestern volleyball finds way to win against Briar Cliff on the road

Briar Cliff falls to 0-7 in the GPAC and 4-9 overall. It’s the ninth straight loss for the Chargers but coach Lindsay Weatherford took more of out this loss than most of the previous nine.

“It’s a different kind of loss. This is a really good team, really good tradition,” Weatherford said. “They barely (graduated) anybody, we have a lot of new individuals. It’s a big gain for us to just hang in there and do so well.”

Weatherford thought the Chargers battled back. At times, Northwestern seemed to take control of sets with a 2-0 or 3-0 run and Briar Cliff bounced back to either get within a point, tie the set or take the lead.

But it was Northwestern that went on some short but crucial runs at the end of three of the four sets to claim the win.

“We missed a few serves at crucial moments. Some of those errors are self-driven and we need to start minimizing more of those,” Weatherford said. “I thought when we got the momentum back, we held onto that and that really helped us in the second. We just never got down on ourselves and never panicked. Generally with young teams, that happens and you see those momentum swings but we stayed consistent throughout and stayed right with them. I am proud of the girls.”