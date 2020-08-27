Northwestern volleyball has the same expectations as any season

Most of the pieces are already in place for the Northwestern volleyball team.
The Red Raiders return most of their starters from last year's squad, which made a run to the NAIA national quarterfinals last season.
That includes redshirt senior outside hitter Anna Wedel, who was the NAIA Volleyball Player of the Year, and senior setter Lacey Reitz (formerly Wacker), who was an All-American and led the nation with 12.01 assists per set.
So the expectations should be high for the Red Raiders, who were picked to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
"That's everyone's goal in the whole nation so this year looks a lot different for everyone in the nation," Wedel said. "So just keep going into practice, everyone is trying to get better each day, each week. Just focusing on each practice, each day and eventually we will get to games and then each game at a time."
As Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch, who begins his 16th season with the program and has more than 400 wins at Northwestern, put it, the goals stay the same every season.
Under Van Den Bosch's guidance, the Red Raiders are usually in the national conversation.
Before last season's run to the quarterfinals, the Red Raiders had back-to-back Round of 16 appearances. In 2013 and 2014, the Red Raiders had back-to-back runs to the Round of 12. From 2007 to 2009, Northwestern made it to the NAIA quarterfinals three straight times.
"You want to put yourself in position to first of all, win the conference and understand that everyone is really good in this conference," Van Den Bosch said. "You have to just focus on the moment, stay in front of each challenge in front of you. If you do that, you enjoy the season a lot more also."
It's going to be a bit different of a season no matter what for the Red Raiders, who open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Dordt Classic against Peru State and the University of Northwestern.
Then Northwestern opens GPAC play on Sept. 11 at Jamestown. The Red Raiders will play two more non-conference matches - at home against Viterbo on Sept. 22 and at home against the University of Northwestern on Sept. 26.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference will play its matches in the fall and because of COVID-19, the national tournament has been moved to the spring of 2021, starting on April 17, leaving a few months in between matches.
"Just focus on one thing at a time. If you don't focus on the fall and look ahead toward April at the national tournament, you aren't going to get there," Wedel said. "Our team, we are so thankful to be in the conference that we are in. Each day you have to show up because if you don't, you just get knocked down."
The GPAC had five NAIA national qualifiers last season, including Jamestown, which ended Northwestern's season and made it to the semifinals.
Northwestern is in a better position than most teams. Since the Red Raiders return most of their talented roster, it was a bit easier to get into a rhythm.
"The first practice, it was pretty comfortable. Experience is invaluable," Reitz said. "Right now we are trying to play it as normal as we can. I don't think it's possible what things will look like in April. We are just playing it normal and grinding for now. All of the weapons are back for sure. But we are only two weeks into practice, so it is too soon to tell."
"We are ready to play. Three weeks with no games and just practice gets a little long."
Northwestern's offense is led by Wedel, who suffered a stress fracture in her foot late in the season. Wedel played through it as best as she could during the national tournament.
She finished with 513 kills during her Player of the Year season. Wedel has 994 kills in her career and 592 digs.
"I don't set individual goals, we set team goals. Volleyball is a team sport, it's not individual," Wedel said. "I took quite a bit of time off to recover. I'm healthy, feeling great and that's what I am really happy about. Staying healthy is one of the goals and taking time off helped to regroup."
Reitz had 1,456 assists last season and directed an offense that hit .303, the best hitting percentage in the nation.
Senior Makenzie Fink had 338 kills and senior A.J. Kacmarynski had 308 kills. Junior Bekah Horstman and senior Emily Van Ginkel, the two middle blockers, had 254 kills and 204 kills, respectively.
The Red Raiders did lose outside hitter Jessica Harald, who stepped up at the national tournament, as she is going to focus on softball at Northwestern.
Northwestern did graduate defensive specialist Ann Pater, who had 212 digs, but junior libero Emily Strasser is back and she had 530 digs. Sophomore Bri Kleinwolterink had 129 digs.
"You can tell that they are ready to compete. With the experience we have back, they are just ready to get back into some battles again," Van Den Bosch said. "It's been a fun group to coach. They've been around each other a long time and they enjoy each other, which makes it really fun to coach. They are a hard-working group."
