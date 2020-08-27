Northwestern volleyball has the same expectations as any season

"You want to put yourself in position to first of all, win the conference and understand that everyone is really good in this conference," Van Den Bosch said. "You have to just focus on the moment, stay in front of each challenge in front of you. If you do that, you enjoy the season a lot more also."

It's going to be a bit different of a season no matter what for the Red Raiders, who open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Dordt Classic against Peru State and the University of Northwestern.

Then Northwestern opens GPAC play on Sept. 11 at Jamestown. The Red Raiders will play two more non-conference matches - at home against Viterbo on Sept. 22 and at home against the University of Northwestern on Sept. 26.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference will play its matches in the fall and because of COVID-19, the national tournament has been moved to the spring of 2021, starting on April 17, leaving a few months in between matches.

"Just focus on one thing at a time. If you don't focus on the fall and look ahead toward April at the national tournament, you aren't going to get there," Wedel said. "Our team, we are so thankful to be in the conference that we are in. Each day you have to show up because if you don't, you just get knocked down."