SIOUX CITY — Dordt's Ally Krommendyk led a balanced attack with 10 kills and the Defenders logged their first Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball win of the season sweeping Briar Cliff 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 at the Newman Flanagan Center Saturday evening.
Dordt entered the match 0-2 in league play but outhit the Chargers .228-.176 for the contest to get the sweep.
Karsyn Winterfeld also had eight kills, Jori Bronner seven and Jessie De Jager six for Dordt, now 8-5 in all matches.
Megan Raszler had 18 assists and Emily Feilmeier 10 assists for the Defenders and Hannah Connelly paced the Defenders back line with 11 digs.
The Chargers entered the match 2-0 in GPAC play but struggled one service reception making eight errors to one by Dordt. Noel Phillips and Victoria Gonzalez had seven kills each to lead the Chargers (13-4 overall) and Delaney Meyer had 14 assists. Grace Hanno had seven digs while Gonzalez and Cassie Clark chipped in with six digs each.
DOANE 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Allison Kuenle hammered down a match-best 16 kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of the Mustangs in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match held in Crete, Neb. Saturday.
Morningside (8-4, 0-3 GPAC) got nine kills from Krista Zenk to lead its attack while Emma Gerber, Brittni Olson and Kaelyn Giefer each had seven kills. Sabrina Creason and Callie Alberio had 16 and 15 assists, respectively.
NORTHWESTERN 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: The No. 2 Northwestern volleyball team remained undefeated with a sweep of Mount Marty (25-9, 25-10, 25-18) on Saturday.
The Red Raiders are 14-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. MMC falls to 6-10 and 0-3 in the GPAC.
Northwestern hit .520 in the match compared to only .085 for Mount Mary.
Anna Wedel hit .579 and finished with 11 kills. Lacey Wacker had 30 assists and Emily Strasser had 13 digs. Emily Van Ginkel had five kills and three block assists and Makenzie Fink had seven kills as she hit .545 on the day.
NEBRASKA WINS OWN TOURNEY: Behind a career-high 23 kills from Lexi Sun, the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team rallied from a first-set defeat to beat Loyola Marymount in four sets (31-33, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25) on Saturday at the Ameritas Players Challenge at the Devaney Center.
Sun, who was named the tournament's MVP, added 14 digs to go with her 23 kills. She also had three blocks and served a pair of aces. Jazz Sweet tallied a season-high 14 kills on .387 hitting and had three blocks.
Nebraska (7-0) trailed by at least three points in all four sets, but the Huskers powered through to win the final three sets.
Nicklin Hames, also an all-tournament selection, had 51 assists and 17 digs, and Madi Kubik had 15 digs with eight kills. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had 13 digs.
The Huskers reached double-digit blocks for the second straight match, recording 11. Lauren Stivrins, the Huskers' third all-tournament team selection, had seven blocks and nine kills, hitting .316.
You have free articles remaining.
On Friday night, Nebraska swept Denver 25-23, 25-17, 25-12.
The Huskers tallied 11 blocks in the match, their most in a three-set match since 13 against Ohio State on Nov. 23 last season. Stivrins had six blocks to go with six kills, and Sweet had four blocks and five kills.
Nebraska held Denver to a -.021 hitting percentage, also its best defensive performance since Nov. 23 against Ohio State last year.
Sun and Kubik each posted seven kills and three blocks for the Big Red. Hames had 21 assists. Knuckles had a match-high 11 digs.
ISU WINS TOURNEY: Iowa State (6-3) wrapped up a 3-0 weekend and 4-0 week with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20) win over North Carolina State (3-5) Saturday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center. The win crowned ISU champions of the 2019 Appalachian Invitational.
The Cyclones had another strong day on the attack, with five Cyclones posting at least nine kills while hitting .319 as a team.
Eleanor Holthaus led the way with 15 kills at .371 hitting. She also had five blocks. Joining her in double figures was Avery Rhodes (career-high 11 kills at .500 hitting and four blocks), Josie Herbst (11 kills) and Candelaria Herrera (10 kills at .412 hitting and six blocks). Izzy Enna and Michal Schuler each had 13 digs to lead the back-row, with Enna getting a hat-trick of aces in the third set.
UNI FALLS TO BOISE STATE: The UNI volleyball team fell to Boise State in three sets (20-25, 19-25, 23-25) on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers now fall to 3-7 on the season.
The Panthers offense struggled to get off the ground, finishing with 39 kills but recording 21 attack errors.
Karlie Taylor finished with 11 kills and 13 digs for another double-double this season.
Freshman Kaylissa Arndorfer finished the day with seven kills. Setter Rachel Koop ended the day with 30 assists and seven digs.
Baylee Petersen received the start at libero and recorded 12 digs.
On Friday, the Panthers fell to No. 21 Missouri 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 14-25.
The Panthers struggled Friday night against the Tigers with 29 attack errors.
Taylor finished the match with 12 kills and added eight digs. Jaydlin Seehase added 10 kills. Koop recorded 30 assists and 10 digs. Abbi Staack led the Panthers with 17 digs while Taylor Hedges finished with 12 digs.