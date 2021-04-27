Northwestern volleyball survives five-set thriller over Oklahoma City

SIOUX CITY — Emily Strasser knew she had to keep calm in a pivotal moment on Tuesday.
Strasser, a defensive specialist for the Northwestern College women’s volleyball team, made some key serves during the fifth set that helped the Red Raiders beat Oklahoma City University in pool play action at Tyson Events Center.
The Red Raiders won by set scores of 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 15-6.
Strasser started serving in the fifth set when the Red Raiders were down 4-3.
During that time, the Red Raiders scored on a shared block by Makenzie Fink and Bekah Horstman, a Fink kill, a kill from A.J. Kacmarynski, and then the cherry on top was an ace from the Sioux Falls Christian High School grad.
The Stars called timeout after Strasser’s ace, but she served twice more before OKC recorded a kill that made the score 8-5.
“I knew I had the confidence to do it, and it worked out,” Strasser said.
Strasser knew she had to come out and be a tough server. The Red Raiders battled with OKC throughout the entirety of the match, and they didn’t want to let their guard down during the fifth set.
“That’s what I tried to do, and that helped us out in the end,” Strasser said. “I tried to serve deeper into the court and to get them out of system. That’s probably the biggest thing that we had to do.”
Strasser has been a key cog for the Red Raiders recently, but not necessarily in volleyball.
She also plays for the Red Raiders softball team.
She played both softball and volleyball on April 17, when the Red Raiders hosted Trinity Christian in volleyball after helping her softball teammates sweep Hastings in a GPAC doubleheader.
She drove in a couple runs during that doubleheader, but the following weekend is where she had her key moment.
During an April 23 doubleheader against College of Saint Mary, the Sioux Falls junior homered twice in a win over the Saints.
Strasser added her total to seven homers on the season.
“I went up to bat, and I wasn’t thinking about anything except making contact with the ball,” Strasser said. “That’s what happened.”
Strasser has never had to balance softball and volleyball before, but she says it’s not that bad of a transition.
“It’s been difficult, but it’s also been fun, and that’s what makes it much more enjoyable,” Strasser said. “I knew that it could be done. I was up for it. I’m able to see both sides of the sports and being around both teams. That makes it enjoyable.”
Strasser’s serving helped create the late spark Northwestern needed. It ended the match on a 5-1 run, as Anna Wedel recorded two kills in that run.
Wedel admitted that the Red Raiders came out a little nervous in that first set, and it showed with a 25-22 loss.
Northwestern hit .333 during the set, but it created just 11 kills to OKC’s 15.
Northwestern came out to hit .200 in the second set, and it ended the set with its biggest lead in that frame with six. Wedel had three late kills toward the end of the second set that helped tie the match at 1-1.
“Everybody at nationals comes ready to play,” Wedel said. “No matter who you’re playing, what set you’re in, you just have to be ready to play. I think everybody is just a little bit nervous. It’s nationals, it’s do or die. You just have to get those jitters out and play your game.”
Northwestern jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the fourth set. Wedel had four kills during that run, and she ended up with a team-high 18 kills.
Kacmarynski had 17 kills while Fink had 12.
Lacey Reitz had 50 assists; Strasser and Olivia Granstra each had 14 digs.
Northwestern plays at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Corban of Oregon.
