Northwestern volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- For the second time in a week, the Northwestern College volleyball team beat Briar Cliff.

Last Wednesday, Northwestern beat Briar Cliff in four sets. On Monday, the match lasted one less set as Northwestern swept Briar Cliff 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.

Northwestern improves to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff falls to 6-10 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC.

Northwestern hit .371 for the match as Makenzie Fink and A.J. Kacmarynski each had 10 kills. Fink hit .412 and Kacmarynski hit .500. Emily Van Ginkel hadded nine kills, Anna Wedel had eight kills and Macay Van't Hul had seven kills. Lacey Reitz had 41 assists and Emily Strasser had 11 digs. Van Ginkel added three block assists and Wedel had three aces.

Briar Cliff was led by freshman Toria Andre in the loss with 10 kills. Grace Hanno had nine kills and Chloe Johnson had seven. Madilyn Wagaman had 18 assists and Tannah Heath had four aces. Sami Wasmund had two solo blocks.

