ORANGE CITY, Iowa - No. 7 Northwestern ran its match record to 4-0 with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over William Penn in a non conference volleyball match at the Bultman Center Tuesday.
Anna Wedel and Bekah Horstman had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the Raiders, who hit at a .488 attack rates for the match. A.J. Kacmarynski also had nine kills for Northwestern and setter Lacey Waker had 36 assists.
The Raiders were led on defense by Emil Strasser who had nine digs while Wedel chipped in with eight. William Penn (3-2) got six kills from Libby Zorn.