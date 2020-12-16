Northwestern women beat Dordt for fifth straight win

Jones followed with a steal and was fouled on a layup attempt, making both free throws. She iced the victory with four charity tosses in the last 19 seconds.

In fact, Blum and Jones accounted for 14 of Northwestern’s final 16 points.

Northwestern overcame a 33-point salvo by Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek. The former Hull Western Christian High School standout had 24 in the first half and also pulled down nine rebounds and blocked six shots.

Dordt led by as many as eight points with two minutes left in the first half before settling for a 38-36 halftime lead.

Northwestern scored the final five points of the third quarter to take a 53-51 lead into the final stanza.

Molly Schany, a freshman from Emmetsburg, Iowa, just missed a double-double for Northwestern with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Bailey Beckman added 11 points and Karly Gustafsopn 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dordt, which slipped to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.

Northwestern continued its dominance in the series, winning for the eighth time in 11 meetings with its arch-rival.