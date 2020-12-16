Northwestern women beat Dordt for fifth straight win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Northwestern got off to a slow start to its 2020-21 women’s basketball season, but the Red Raiders appear to have found their stride heading into the Christmas break.
In a rivalry game against Dordt, the Red Raiders pulled out a 76-69 victory Wednesday at DeWitt Gymnasium. It was the fifth straight win for Northwestern, trying to gain ground in the Great Plains Athletic Conference race.
Northwestern moved to 5-3 in the league and 5-6 overall after beginning the season with six consecutive losses.
“It’s just a matter of the work being put in before the game is played,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “The ladies are working really hard. They’re really striving together. Credit goes to them, they’re just showing up and getting better.”
The Red Raiders got an 18-point effort from All-American guard Sammy Blum, but sophomore Maddie Jones played a key role.
Jones, a Manson-Northwest Webster product, scored a career-high 13 points and made all six of her free throws. Jones hasn’t missed a free throw in 19 attempts this season.
In a game of runs, Northwestern trailed 61-58 with 4:35 remaining. But a 3-pointer by Blum at the 2:51 mark put the Red Raiders in front, 63-61, and they never relinquished the advantage.
Jones followed with a steal and was fouled on a layup attempt, making both free throws. She iced the victory with four charity tosses in the last 19 seconds.
In fact, Blum and Jones accounted for 14 of Northwestern’s final 16 points.
Northwestern overcame a 33-point salvo by Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek. The former Hull Western Christian High School standout had 24 in the first half and also pulled down nine rebounds and blocked six shots.
Dordt led by as many as eight points with two minutes left in the first half before settling for a 38-36 halftime lead.
Northwestern scored the final five points of the third quarter to take a 53-51 lead into the final stanza.
Molly Schany, a freshman from Emmetsburg, Iowa, just missed a double-double for Northwestern with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Bailey Beckman added 11 points and Karly Gustafsopn 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dordt, which slipped to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.
Northwestern continued its dominance in the series, winning for the eighth time in 11 meetings with its arch-rival.
“I think this is a bigger game for fans because the communities are so close and there are so many ties with grandpas and grandmas and aunts and uncles” Yaw said. “For the players it’s a game, but certainly when you have a few fans around it’s a little more.”
Blum was also 6-for-6 from the free throw line and Northwestern made 16 of 18 as a team. Including the 13 points by Jones, the Red Raiders counted 30 points by reserves.
“It takes all kinds of players,” Yaw said. “You have to have kids who are maybe scoring it more and kids who are willing to give you every ounce of effort for two minutes or 12 minutes, whatever it takes. That’s a team.”
Dordt shot just 37 percent from the field and was 6-for-27 from beyond the arc. The Defenders, who fell out of the NAIA rankings this week after being No. 8 in the preseason poll, still haven’t lived up to their lofty billing.
Northwestern, though, is slowly but surely creeping up the GPAC ladder.
