ORANGE CITY, Iowa – So much for a letdown after the biggest win of the season for the Northwestern College women’s basketball team.
Fresh off a decisive victory over top-ranked and defending NAIA Division II national champion Dakota Wesleyan, No. 3 Northwestern belted No. 9 Morningside 82-53 Saturday at the Bultman Center.
The Red Raiders picked up where they left off Wednesday when they dealt Dakota Wesleyan a 15-point setback, putting this one away early.
They stifled Morningside’s offense and although Northwestern didn’t have a good shooting day either, pulled away early in the second quarter.
Morningside (17-5, 9-5 in the GPAC) had won four in a row, but could never get untracked offensively. Northwestern, with its fourth straight win, moved to 19-2 overall and 13-2 in the conference, tied with Concordia for the lead.
Dakota Wesleyan, by the way, dropped out of a share of the lead with a loss to Hastings on Saturday, the second straight setback for the defending champs.
“The first half was really good defensively,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “They were on two for awhile and eight at the end of the first quarter, then only seven more in the second quarter.
“Defense and rebounding was a huge part of how that game started and how it continued to play out.”
Northwestern bolted to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and led 16-8 after one quarter. The Mustangs trimmed it to 16-13 with the first five points of the second quarter, but Northwestern went on a 29-2 spurt the rest of the stanza, opening up a 30-point halftime cushion.
“They’re a great team and when you play a team like that and you don’t score, I think our team got discouraged and kind of lost some of our effort and they laid it on us,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “If you don’t score against them it’s going to be hard to beat them. We talked at half that we probably weren’t going to win but let’s at least not make it embarrassing.
“I think we at least played with effort and energy in the second half. We played them even in the second half but that second quarter just killed us.”
Morningside outscored the Red Raiders 38-37 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 6-for-30 shooting performance in the first half.
Anna Kiel, a 6-1 junior from Orange City Unity Christian, came off the bench to pace Northwestern with 18 points. Kiel is still working her way back into form after missing the entire volleyball season and half of the basketball season because of a foot injury.
“I got cleared to play by the doctor a couple of weeks ago, we’re getting there one day at a time,” Kiel said. “Each day we push each other in practice and that’s how you get back into it. Every game is a big game so you just keep playing together and this is what happens.”
Darbi Gustafson (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Kassidy De Jong (14 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles while Sammy Blum narrowly missed with nine rebounds and 10 assists.
Northwestern dominated the boards to the tune of 57-36 and Morningside had just one player reach double figures in Sierra Mitchell with 11 points.